KINGSPORT — In support of first responders far and wide, Braeden’s Barbeque is partnering with C&C Restoration to provide free lunches for these local heroes next week.

From April 17-21, any first responder may receive one free combo per day. Combos include barbeque sandwiches, burgers, hot dogs, chicken tender platters and more.

