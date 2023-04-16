featured Next week, first responders feast for free EMILY STEWART estewart@timesnews.net Emily Stewart Author email Apr 16, 2023 28 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email In support of first responders far and wide, Braeden’s Barbeque is partnering with C&C Restoration to provide free lunches for these local heroes next week. Braeden's BBQ & Catering In support of first responders far and wide, Braeden’s Barbeque is partnering with C&C Restoration to provide free lunches for these local heroes next week. Braeden's BBQ & Catering Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT — In support of first responders far and wide, Braeden’s Barbeque is partnering with C&C Restoration to provide free lunches for these local heroes next week.From April 17-21, any first responder may receive one free combo per day. Combos include barbeque sandwiches, burgers, hot dogs, chicken tender platters and more. “We want to show our support for all first responders,” said a Facebook post from C&C Restoration.For more information about the event, visit the Braeden’s Barbeque or C&C Restoration, Inc. Facebook pages. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Food Internet Gastronomy Social Services Emily Stewart Author email Follow Emily Stewart Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Related Articles Food City: 'Sober curious' is the latest healthy lifestyle trend Kirby Moir Stanton RDN, LDN Food City Registered Dietitian MIND diet may help protect against Alzheimer's disease By DeeDee Stiepan Mayo Clinic News Network (TNS) Welcome spring with Sheet-Pan Sesame Salmon Linda Gassenheimer Tribune News Service (TNS) What's Cooking?: Come to Hot Dog Hut for the 'best dog in town' TESSA WORLEY tworley@timesnews.net What's Cooking: Hot Dog Hut Jared Bentley Multimedia Reporter Cauliflower twice-baked sweet potato is doubly good Gretchen McKay Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS) Use any veggies you like in this inviting pot pie recipe Linda Gassenheimer Tribune News Service (TNS) Food City: Add plant-based foods for a healthier diet Jodi-Lee Sample Food City Dietetic Intern Cinnamon, cayenne pepper add sweet and spicy flavor to pork Linda Gassenheimer Tribune News Service (TNS) Lemony Chicken Tenders are perfect for a tangy, quick dinner Linda Gassenheimer Tribune News Service (TNS) ON AIR