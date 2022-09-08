SURGOINSVILLE — The Biscuit Barn officially opened on Wednesday and offers a themed buffet; a large menu including steak, pasta and burgers; and breakfast items and drinks like lattes and cappuccinos.

The restaurant’s owner, Carla Nelson, said the business started as a food truck in 2020, but it had to close after one year due to some health issues she was having.

