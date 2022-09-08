Biscuit Barn staff members include, front row, from left, Joseph Nelson, Carla Nelson, Angie Blair and Carrie Worley; and back row, from left, Whitney Hunley, Robin Wampler, Courtney Breeden and Robert Dumont.
SURGOINSVILLE — The Biscuit Barn officially opened on Wednesday and offers a themed buffet; a large menu including steak, pasta and burgers; and breakfast items and drinks like lattes and cappuccinos.
The restaurant’s owner, Carla Nelson, said the business started as a food truck in 2020, but it had to close after one year due to some health issues she was having.
“I really love to cook,” Nelson said. “I’ve been a chef for about 30 years. So I just like cooking and making people happy.”
Nelson said she decided to open a brick-and-mortar store so that she could offer a wider variety of dishes.
“I wanted to be able to cook more homestyle meals for the customers,” Nelson said. “At the truck, it was mostly just sandwiches and Phillies and burgers, but here I can actually do steaks and stuff.”
The Biscuit Barn offers a full menu featuring pasta, burgers, fried chicken, dry-aged steaks and a fish dish that changes weekly. This week it is swordfish. The Biscuit Barn also serves freshly baked bakery items like donuts, pies and cinnamon rolls.
The restaurant also has a full salad bar and buffet. The buffet is unique because each day of the week it has a different theme like Mexican, Italian or Cajun. On the weekends, the buffet features homestyle dishes like meatloaf.
Nelson said she decided to mix up the buffet because it pulls in a variety of customers.
“You have to have an identity for things,” Nelson said. “For example, say you like Italian, and you like Mexican food. Well, you’d come here for Mexican one day, but then you’re like, ‘Man, they are serving Italian tomorrow, and I really love lasagna.’ So, it just kind of pulls people back in.”
One thing the restaurant offers that is hard to find in Surgoinsville is gourmet coffee drinks like lattes and cappuccinos.
Employees said the eatery brought in a steady flow of customers on its opening day.
One returning customer from the food truck was Ginger Walters.
“I visited her at her other location, and I’ve been watching her on Facebook keeping up, and I want to support a local business,” Walters said. “We need to keep local businesses going and support our local businesses and our local people as much as we can, and the food is wonderful.”
Conner Brown, a Surgoinsville native who recently moved back to town, said small restaurants like the Biscuit Barn foster a “sense of community.”
Phyllis Davis from Rogersville said the new restaurant brings variety to the community.
“I wanted to try it out because we need a good restaurant in the area,” Davis said. “It’s the only restaurant in town that has a buffet restaurant except for Pizza Plus. A buffet gives you a variety of choices. If you don’t know what you’re in the mood for, a buffet is a good option.”
Davis’ friend Barbara Smith said the chicken was excellent, and the vegetables were good.
Nelson said almost everything she serves is homemade.
“I try to do everything homemade,” Nelson said. “Of course, you can’t do everything homemade, but we try to make as many things homemade as possible.”
Nelson said that locally owned restaurants like hers are important.
“I think that every community needs its own cafe,” Nelson said. “I mean, small towns tend to die if you take that away from it.”
The Biscuit Barn offers online orders through its website and soon plans to expand to Door Dash, which Nelson says will bring in more business.
For more information about the Biscuit Barn, visit biscuitbarnlove.com/. The Biscuit Barn is open Wednesday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.