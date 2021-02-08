NICKELSVILLE — Sheila and Garland Nash are proving there is still a place for small farmers in today’s market.
With the help of their family, the two started Nash Creamery in Nickelsville last December, with resounding success. And while the creamery has started out small, Sheila Nash said there are already plans for expansion.
“The support of the people has been just wonderful; it’s been fantastic,” she said. “The goal of doing this, we wanted to prove that there was still a place for the small farmer, that you did not have to be a big operation in order to be successful.”
Beginnings
Nash said getting the creamery up and running was a group effort. She and her husband are co-owners, and the rest of the roles are filled by their family: daughter Brandi Nash-Lawson and her children, Bella and Eli; daughter Whitney Nash; son Tilden, daughter-in- law Jennifer and children Albrey, Caiden, Malachi and Ryan; and son Harley, daughter-in-law Tiffany and son Kaden.
The couple started a dairy in 2002, but ceased operation in 2018 as the dairy industry grew larger and larger, leaving them little room for success.
“When we had shut down and were no longer operating as a dairy, we were kind of looking at our options, and we did not want to cease farming,” Nash said. “We kind of started looking around, and the creamery option, we had read about it. A few other dairies had converted over to doing a creamery, and we sort of researched it, and we thought, ‘That looks like something we think we could do.’ ”
Nash said it took about six months to get the necessary permits, 15 months of site construction and three months of regulatory oversight of their processing facility. The creamery was cleared to open on Dec. 22, and its first shipment of milk sold out in just two hours.
“People started posting on Facebook great comments, and we had no idea how well it was going to be received, and it was just fantastic,” Nash said. “It was like a Christmas gift in itself.”
A quality product
Nash said the main difference between operating a dairy and a creamery is that the dairy operation required the milk to be transported to an offsite processing plant, which proved to be costly. With the creamery, milk is processed onsite and can be on shelves in as little as six hours.
When it comes to the milk itself, Nash said customers will notice that it has a sweeter, creamier, richer taste compared to other milk. All milk produced by Nash Creamery is Grade A pasteurized creamline whole milk, with no antibiotics or growth hormones.
“Creamline milk we don’t homogenize, and the homogenizing process breaks down your fat particles in your milk,” Nash said. “If you go to the store and you buy a jug of whole milk, you can just open it and pour it in the glass and drink it; those fat particles are broken down. With ours, those fat particles collect at the top, so that makes the creamline. So you have to shake it real good before you drink it, or if you like the cream, like in your coffee or to cook with or whatever, it’s just on top of the milk.”
Moving forward
Nash Creamery milk is currently available by the jug at J&P Market in Nickelsville and West End Market in Gate City, or by the glass at Teddy’s Restaurant. Nash said plans are already in place to supply milk to other small stores in Southwest Virginia.
In addition to increasing their milk supply, Nash said she and her family are looking into making other products in the future, including chocolate milk, buttermilk, yogurt and butter.
“We can’t believe that within 30 days, we’re already having to talk about expansion,” Nash said, “because we had no idea when we started. … Our unknown was how well people would like it and how well would it sell, and 30 days in, we have a group of core supporters that are return customers. It’s been off the charts.”
To learn more, search for Nash Creamery on Facebook.