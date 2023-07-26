With the summer heat beginning to be felt here in the Tri-Cities, my dining partner, our friend the Retiree and I are taking more road trips into the Appalachian High Country. There, the three of us find the air is less sultry, the wind more refreshing, and the scenery wonderfully green and incomparable.
We were coming back from a recent trip to Buladean, North Carolina, when the Retiree suggested we stop by Whistle Stop Deli & Catering for a late lunch. After a unanimous vote in the affirmative, away we went.
First impressions
From Johnson City, Whistle Stop Deli is best reached by taking Interstate 26 East toward Erwin. At the Unicoi Road Exit (No. 32), turn left. Proceed toward the junction with Unicoi Drive and turn left. At Howard Gouge Road turn left and then immediately right into Whistle Stop Deli’s location. There is ample parking all around the buildings.
Whistle Stop Deli’s kitchen facility is located in the left-most structure. Entering the front door finds you standing in front of three glass-fronted display cases with access to the Whistle Stop kitchen behind them. Also nearby is a bakery rack featuring baked goods made fresh that day. After giving your order, if you are planning to dine in you can find seating in the dining pavilion next door where you can wait until your order is ready.
Selections
Entering Whistle Stop’s front door with my dining partner and me, the Retiree spotted Wanda, cook and baker extraordinaire. Her assistant Katelyn was busy with another customer but still found time for a smile and a friendly wave in our direction.
After a quick look at the counter’s "community" menu, my dining partner ordered one of Whistle Stop’s Reuben sandwiches ($8.99) on sourdough bread instead of the traditional light rye bread. Her included side order was some of Whistle Stop’s homemade barbecue slaw.
The Retiree opted for her usual, a grilled cheese sandwich ($2.99) with an a la carte side order of coleslaw ($1.99).
My choice was Whistle Stop’s own version of the bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich ($7.99) — only this time using slices of fried green tomato instead of a red and ripe one. My side order of baked beans came with the meal. Orders taken, the three of us retired to the pavilion next door to await developments.
Since there were several customers who had already ordered ahead of us, it took Wanda and Katelyn about 20 minutes to have our orders ready for retrieval.
How it tastes
The Retiree’s grilled cheese sandwich was very good, the cheese being of Amish quality, both in preparation and flavor, while the coleslaw was homemade and delicious as well.
My bacon, lettuce and — fried green — tomato sandwich was delicious; the pungent and smoky flavor of the thick-cut and crisply fried bacon slices being complemented by the sharply sour tang of the green tomatoes, and all of it mellowed with a double-slice helping of the same Amish-origin cheese.
My dining partner was overjoyed at how Wanda had constructed her Reuben using Whistle Stop’s sourdough bread. Slices of lean corned beef and aged Swiss cheese were piled high on sourdough bread slices, the bread first being kissed with a light coating of Thousand Island dressing. The last addition was a garland of old-timey sauerkraut laid atop the fixings before the sourdough lid was added on. Served with the barbecue slaw, this Reuben was definitely one to linger over, which my dining partner definitely did.
The bottom line
Just to let you know, Whistle Stop Deli & Catering is on its way to being one of the go-to eateries not only in Unicoi County, but throughout the Tri-Cities. Wanda and Katelyn do an outstanding job, not only in their food's preparation but also in their friendly and well-managed customer care.
At Whistle Stop Deli & Catering, you can tell that the customer will always be treated like family, with a smile, a kind word and a full stomach to finish off.