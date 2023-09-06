A busy week‘s ending found my dining partner and I seeing the Retiree off for another of her travels. On our way back to town, my dining partner suggested we stop for a late lunch. I suggested we head into downtown Johnson City and spend some time with Hae-Kyong and Daniel at the Korean Taco House.

First impressions





Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you