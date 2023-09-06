A busy week‘s ending found my dining partner and I seeing the Retiree off for another of her travels. On our way back to town, my dining partner suggested we stop for a late lunch. I suggested we head into downtown Johnson City and spend some time with Hae-Kyong and Daniel at the Korean Taco House.
First impressions
Korean Taco House is located at the downtown end of Buffalo Street, across from the Lady of the Fountain herself in Fountain Square. The West Market Street and the Farmers Market Pavilion parking lots are both within walking distance of the restaurant, but please be sure to watch your step when crossing the railroad tracks.
Korean Taco House has had a growth spurt of sorts. Their former diminutive dining area now contains just two booths and some top-accessed ice cream freezers. In compensation, Korean Taco House has expanded into the adjoining storefront, with separate street entry and a pass-through window connector, giving them a total seating capacity for 20 hungry patrons.
Selections
On the drive over, my dining partner let me know that she was looking forward to digging into her favorite Korean tacos. Upon our arrival, with Daniel taking our order, my dining partner ordered a chicken taco and a pork taco at $2.99 apiece.
I was feeling adventurous and told Daniel to bring me an order of Tteokbokki, (pronounced “Tok-bok-ki”) and listed in the menu as “Topokki,” translating as “Rice Cake Stew” in either case ($6.99).
How it tastes
As my dining partner and I were waiting for our meals to arrive, Daniel was busy handling the Korean Taco House take-home orders.
Our lunches appeared soon after, and my dining partner and I got started.
My dining partner was very pleased with her Korean tacos. The chicken taco was quite flavorful and matched up well with the lettuce and the shredded cheese.
Not being a fan of cilantro, my partner had her tacos without that spice, substituting in some sweet chili sauce that was near to hand. The favorite of her lunch was the pork taco, where the pork had been slow-simmered in a marinade so savory that no additional spice or condiment was needed.
I’d heard about “Topokki,” a popular Korean street food, though I’d never before tasted the rice cakes that made up the main ingredient of the dish.
Here, the rice cakes were made from sticky, glutinous rice that had been steamed before being rolled into 5-inch tube-like sections.
Wanting my lunch to be authentic, I opted for adding fish cakes in with the rice cakes. Combined, both the fish and rice cakes were then slow-simmered in a peppery red broth together with sliced onions, and then served in a high-sided bowl that helped hold the fragrant steam in.
The fish cakes were triangle-shaped and made of a chopped and ground-up surimi-like fish protein. After simmering, the fish cakes had absorbed enough of the peppery sauce to have a mélange of flavors yielding an umami-like flavor bouquet that was at once delicate and satisfying.
Especially notable was the way the “spicy heat” from the red sauce reacted with the fish cakes, the heat being found more toward the front of the tongue.
The same red sauce reacted differently with each rice cake, making every bite I took taste different than that of the fish cakes.
In this case, the red broth’s spicy heat interaction with the rice cake seemed to deliberately delay its appearance for a few moments before suddenly showing up at the back of the throat.
A word on “Topokki Tactics”: Ask for a table knife. It will help in cutting the rice cakes into a more mouth-friendly size. You’ll also need to keep your spoon handy so as to not miss a single drop of the spicy red sauce.
The bottom line
My dining partner and I had a very good lunch at Korean Taco House. The décor is cozy, not cramped. Though the menu may have shrunk some, the items offered are delicious as always. Daniel is still one of the best front-of-house professionals to provide service that is both friendly, capable and, of course, unobtrusive. The expanded dining area will definitely be beneficial in adding seats that can be filled with more satisfied customers.
All in all, this is a growth spurt for Korean Taco House all right, and a sensible and well-managed growth spurt at that.