The summer days continue their celebration of an uninterrupted duet of heat and humidity.
In response, I would rather be eating my food than cooking it as well, thank you very much.
So it is a relief to find somebody (or even two somebodies) willing to do the cooking and make a good and tasty job of it, too.
The pair of culinary professionals are the husband and wife team of David and Maria Ramos, who run my favorite open-air eatery in North Johnson City, the Caribbean Grill.
Despite being in East Tennessee, the atmosphere and cuisine at Caribbean Grill is decidedly a tropical one.
First impressions
In Johnson City, from North Roan Street’s junction with Sunset Drive, turn right and travel past the Regions Bank on your right and the Johnson City Mall’s acreage on your left. Continue for another mile or so until you can see the stoplight at Sunset Drive’s junction at Knob Creek Road.
Just prior to Knob Creek Road, turn to your right and enter the lower part of the parking lot that precedes access to Mahoney’s. Caribbean Grill is the green building in front of you. There is plenty of parking all around the restaurant’s site.
The Caribbean Grill’s open-air aspect is drawn from its kitchen occupying a trailer parked on an asphalt parking lot. It has six tables out front, each with five or so chairs and a leafy umbrella providing shade for the diners. There is no restroom on site.
Selections
The “chalkboard-style” menu outside the ordering window at Caribbean Grill changes almost daily, depending upon what David and Maria have bought and cooked that particular day. When my dining partner and I were there, the menu offered two choices that attracted our attention.
Caribbean Grill was offering a favorite of mine, a pork tamale platter ($14).
My dining partner was intrigued by the Peruvian-inspired Pollo de la Brasa burrito platter ($12.75) and chose that for her lunch repast.
How it tastes
With David handling the food preparation on one side of the Caribbean Grill’s interior, it fell to Maria to act as our order taker and customer service representative.
Lunch was served in two take-out boxes and, courtesy of my dining partner’s high, performance-style driving, we were home inside of 10 minutes, where we unwrapped our boxed tropical delicacies and had at it.
My pork tamale platter was constructed around some pork that was so slow-simmered as to not only fall off the bone, but also off of my fork. The delicately savory pork was folded in with pickled onions, peppers, tomatoes and lettuce, then plated onto a fried corn tortilla, and served with a side order of very tasty rice and black beans, along with the Caribbean Grill version of coleslaw (so good I want to try the recipe out at my next hot dog grilling). My lunch was a scrumptious meal from start to finish.
My dining partner’s Pollo de La Brasa burrito was a foot-wide, dinner-sized flour tortilla loaded down with strips of chicken breast sautéed with onions, peppers and lettuce and mixed with tangy Peruvian aji sauce, and served with some deep-fried flour tortilla chips on the side. The rice, beans, onions and peppers all worked very nicely together, especially when stirred into some of the Peruvian aji sauce that was drenching those strips of breast meat.
This is not a meal you can eat either quickly or bare-handed: a knife and fork are needed to make sure you get every delicious bite.
The bottom line
David and Maria Ramos do an outstanding job in bringing to Johnson City some sun-drenched tropical cuisine from their Caribbean Grill trailer. The spices and sauces used in our two entrees were just heavenly and totally delicious. Caribbean Grill also does sandwiches of the jerk chicken variety, and a Cuban sandwich that is out of this world.
Please be mindful that, once a day’s cooked menu item at Caribbean Grill has been sold out, it is truly sold out, so be sure to get there early.
It only took one such incident to cure me of being “fashionably late.” Tardiness has no place at Caribbean Grill, especially if pork tamales are on the menu.