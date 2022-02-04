The MLK Drive-Thru Luncheon has been relocated, organizers said on Thursday.
The new location will be held at the Head-Start dropoff shelter at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The location is on Wheatley Street, directly across from Eastman headquarters.
It will be held after the Dr.. Martin Luther King Jr. march, slated for noon.
The drive-thru location move is necessary because of anticipated parking lot traffic for the basketball games scheduled for Saturday at the V.O. Dobbins Community Center on Louis Street.