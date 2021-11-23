After the turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and more have been deemed leftovers, you might be looking to get a little Christmas shopping done. Or maybe you’ll have a hankering for a little Christmas season entertainment. Below is a list of events and bits of information you might find useful over the week:
A few local Small Business Saturday events
- The Downtown Kingsport Association will host Small Business Saturday on Saturday, Nov. 27. The national shopping day will include festive lights and window displays in various stores. For more information, go to https://www.downtownkingsport.org/.
- Gate City will host Small Business Saturday in downtown on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Bristol will hold Small Business Saturday throughout its downtown on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, go to https://believeinbristol.org/calendar/business/small-business-saturday/20211105165133321
- Jonesborough will host Small Business Saturday in downtown Friday-Sunday with extended shopping hours. For more information, go to https://jonesborough.com/event/jonesboroughs-shop-small-weekend/.
Other options
- The Weber City Fire Department will host a Winter Funderland at the old Food City in Weber City on Dec. 18 at 5 p.m. The event will include carols, marshmallow roasting and Santa will also be on site. Backdraft BBQ will also be available. For more information, call (276) 386-3116 or (423) 430-7614.
- Natural Tunnel will begin its Christmas Lighting of the Tunnel every Friday and Saturday starting this Friday from 6 to 10 p.m. The event will include live music, open fires, letters to Santa, stories at the cabin and a light display at the park. The weekly event will run through Dec. 18. For more information, call the park at (276) 940-2674.
- LampLight Theatre and MeadowView Marriott’s Festival of Trees will continue through Saturday. Businesses and individuals have donated wreaths, trees, gingerbread houses and more that are currently on display and up for bid. The proceeds from the silent auction will benefit the program, Hope and Love Outreach or HALO. This program provides free services throughout the year, including Christmas gifts for the students and their siblings, along with a Christmas dinner box for their family, a week of summer camp in the Smoky Mountains and backpacks and school supplies for back to school. For more information, call (423) 343-1766.
- Meade Tractor has added Topcon technology to its line of Worksite Precision Technology to “provide customized solutions to customers for maximum productivity, increased uptime, accuracy, and efficiency.” Topcon offers optical equipment for ophthalmology and surveying. The technology line has been added to all Kentucky and Tennessee locations, including those at Tri-Cities Crossing in Kingsport and on Boones Creek Road in Johnson City.
- The national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.40, down a penny since last week, according to AAA. Tennessee’s current average is $3.11, while Kingsport and Bristol’s average is $3.08.
Notes from the field
Thanksgiving is all about the food. I’ll be hard at work on my macaroni and cheese along with a couple of pies. But for those of you who aren’t attending a 19-person-deep Thanksgiving (I might need to make extra pies come to think of it), there are still some wonderful restaurant options to choose from on Thanksgiving. There are chain restaurant options such as Cracker Barrel or Waffle House, but there are also farm-style restaurants around the Tri-Cities to consider.
If you’re looking for a family style sit-down dinner that is not at a chain restaurant, I suggest you look into The Kitchen at Grace Meadows Farm in Jonesborough. I drove out to meet a couple of friends on Saturday. I had been to the expansive farm for weddings, a school system event and another time for a story on the new restaurant — but I’ve never seen it in its newest form.
When I arrived Saturday night, I parked in the front lot (which I called the back 40 for the remainder of the night). This place is typically crowded, so keep that in mind if you consider trying it. As I trekked up past the small white house in the front of the property, I noticed an outdoor fireplace with a roaring flame inviting chatty guests to take their conversation outside under the dark November sky. I was immediately sold.
What surprised me the most was the size of the restaurant. I had seen the building after it was renovated into a restaurant, but never with gaggles of families in each corner of the massive barn enjoying roast beef, catfish and sides of all sorts. I was surprised but delighted to see someone you don’t normally see nowadays at the front of the building — a greeter. He was stationed at the front only to greet incoming guests and occasionally place another log in the cozy fireplace.
The place also sets on a colossal farm that offers rolling pasture scenes with plenty of space to take a walk and a view of the pond, which was in perfect view from my seat on Saturday night.
It’s clear the owners of The Kitchen have created a welcoming atmosphere with truly beautiful scenery, but this place also offers farm-style food that is a step above some other southern restaurants. It’s the typical two meats and a helping of each side they offer. My friends and I opted for the fried catfish and fried chicken, which was great. And we had sides of sweet potato casserole, fried apples, green beans, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, macaroni and cheese and a desert — which is just a serving of ham and turkey away from being a full Thanksgiving meal. Each side seemed to have a homemade quality to it. The creamy sweet potato casserole was a favorite among my table, along with the baked macaroni.
The Kitchen will be open on Thanksgiving from 4 to 8 p.m. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/TheKitchenAtGMF/.
If you’re looking for a little more of a road trip into Washington County, The Farmers Daughter will also be open on Thanksgiving from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The restaurant is also a farm-style eatery that is nestled at the foot of the mountains in southern Washington County. The menu will include slow roasted whole turkeys with homemade cornbread dressing, honey baked ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, cabbage fried okra and more. I am always a sucker for the carrot soufflé. It’s my favorite Farmers Daughter side dish, by far. For more information go to https://www.facebook.com/farmersdaughterrestaurant1/.
Whether you’re preparing to stave off hunger while you wait on your Thanksgiving meal set for later Thursday night (i.e. me — say a prayer my sister and I aren’t too tempted to grab a few secret McDonald’s cheeseburgers while out on a grocery run for our mom), or preparing to ride out to an all-you-can-eat, farm-style dinner, I hope you enjoy your blessings and give thanks for all you’ve been given. We each have something to celebrate.
Have a note you want to send me? Email me at mwaters@timesnews.net.