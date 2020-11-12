MOUNT CARMEL – The Mount Carmel Police Department is asking the community to help identify a man who burgled the Dairy Cup restaurant late Wednesday night.
Shortly before midnight the MCPD responded to an alarm at the Dairy Cup, 110 W. Main Street, in downtown Mount Carmel.
MCPD Chief Kenny Lunsford Jr. said the suspect broke in through a side window and made an attempt to break into the cash register and the office without success.
While leaving the restaurant the suspect took a bag of Doritos. Lunsford added noted that the chips were valued at $1.50, but the damage to the window was reported at $2,000.
The suspect who is a male appears to be African American, and middle aged. He was wearing a dark jacket, dark pants, and had a dark mask covering the bottom half of his face.
The public can call 423-357-9019 or email mountcarmelpd@gmail.com with any information to this man's identity.