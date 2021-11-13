Diabetes is the seventh leading cause of death in the United States, and it is estimated that 7 million people are unaware they have it. The good news is that diabetes can often be managed and even prevented with just a few lifestyle changes. November is American Diabetes Month — the perfect time to learn about diabetes and how you can reduce your risk.
What is diabetes?
Diabetes is a condition that affects how your body uses energy in the form of glucose from food. Individuals with diabetes have a high level of glucose in their blood because insulin is unable to do its job. Insulin is the hormone that our cells need to store and use energy from food. Insulin helps get glucose or sugar, which we make from food, into cells to be used. In diabetes, either too little insulin is being produced or the body cannot use the insulin produced — glucose is not getting into the cells so it builds up in the blood.
Management and prevention
One goal for individuals with diabetes is to control blood glucose levels, sometimes with medication or insulin, but many times through diet. Diet modification does not have to include a “low” carbohydrate diet, but instead should be balanced with a consistent amount of carbohydrates at meals and snacks. Carbohydrate is found in foods that affect blood sugar including starchy vegetables like corn and potatoes, as well as breads, cereals, beans, milk and fruit. High-fiber carbohydrates tend to raise blood sugar at a slower rate, so shooting for whole-grain options when possible can help with blood sugar management.
Food City wants to help you “Pick Well” for diabetes prevention and management. Look for the new “Carb Aware” shelf-tag icon in stores or when you shop online for products with 0-15 grams of carbohydrate per serving. These items must also be low in saturated fat to qualify. You can also look for the “No Added Sugar” icon to find low-calorie foods produced without the use of added sugar. Shopping for your health, and for diabetes, just got easier!