KINGSPORT — Since 1988, the locally owned restaurant Mad Greek has been a staple in the area, with loyal customers who keep returning.
Mad Greek has three locations in Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City, but don’t let the name fool you; this restaurant specializes in Greek, Italian and even American cuisine.
Restaurant owner and operator Georgia Schnell said she decided to specialize in more than just Greek cuisine because people aren’t as familiar with it.
“When I first opened my first location in Bristol, in 1988, people had no idea what Greek food was, and I knew to make it in the business, I had to offer dishes that people were more used to like Italian,” Schnell said. “So, it was a business decision not to go strictly in Greek, but to also add on Italian because I felt like Greek alone not gonna make it.”
The restaurant specializes in authentic Greek food like gyros, and avgolemono soup, which is a lemon egg soup with rice and chicken. They also make Italian dishes like fresh pizza, pasta and calzones.
They also sell cakes for dessert, which are displayed in a case at the front of the restaurant.
Schnell said she learned to cook from her family and that all of the dishes are made from scratch. She also reviews trends to update her menu to accommodate for things like being gluten-free.
We asked Georgia the following questions:
Q: How long has your restaurant been in operation?
A: I have three locations, Bristol opened in 1988, Johnson City in 2014 and Kingsport in 2017.
Q: What do you consider the specialties at your restaurant and why?
A: Gyros, chicken souvlakis, fresh salads, made-from-scratch pizzas and pastas, our homemade soups and our fresh cakes.
Q: What is your culinary education, and how did you learn to do what you do in the kitchen?
A: I am a self-taught cook that learned Greek/Italian cooking from my mother and grandmothers and adapted those recipes to make them even better.
Q: Why is your restaurant appealing to customers, and how do you maintain that ambiance?
A: We are local and have been serving the Tri-Cities area for many years. Our customers have become our friends and extended family. Our guests are not only coming to our restaurants to eat a good meal but to visit familiar faces. Our employees became their friends, and they see them graduating from school, getting married, having children, and they know most of them by name. We are all interconnected, and part of this community, and our service has that personal touch. The ambiance is that cozy feeling and familiarity that our guests feel when they come through our doors.
Q: Do you share recipes with your diners? If so, please share your favorite recipe.
A: We do share recipes with our diners, and all recipes are special to us. As the cold weather approaches, I thought I would share my recipe for the Greek avgolemono soup. It is a soup that cures all, the miracle soup, as Greeks say. You have a cold; you do not feel good; eat this freshly made soup, and you feel better.
Q: How do you think your restaurant differs from other restaurants in the Tri-Cities region?
A: We are local and offer a cozy atmosphere with familiar faces to greet and serve you. Our big menu offers something for everyone.
Q: What are the advantages and disadvantages of your location?
A: Kingsport’s location is on West Stone Drive, and the majority of the restaurants are located on East Stone Drive, but this area is slowly growing.
Q: How often do you change the menu at the restaurant, and why?
A: Every couple of years, we change the menu somewhat to add new trends or take out slow-moving items.
Q: What’s your favorite cookbook?
A: My favorite cookbook is Google and Alexa, recipes from all over the world within seconds. ... But my all-time favorite cookbook is from my homeland, the island of Cyprus by Marios Mourdjis, "The Cypriots at Table."