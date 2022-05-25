KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools is again is providing no-cost meals through the Summer Meals for Kids program.
The meals will be provided through School Nutrition Services at Dobyns-Bennett High School, 1801 E. Center St. Children wishing to participate should go to the back side of D-B, where they can follow directions on a sign for entry.
Who is eligible?
The 2022 Seamless Summer Food Service Program is administered by the Tennessee Department of School Nutrition Services under an agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Meals will be provided to all age-eligible children without charge.
There are no income requirements to participate in this summer program. Children 18 years and younger will be served a no-cost meal during serving times.
When will meals be served?
The food will be served Monday–Thursday to all children age 18 and under from May 31 to July 14. No meals will be served on Fridays, weekends or on July 4.
Breakfast will be served from 8 to 9:30 a.m., while lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., both at D-B.
Other Summer Meals for Kids locations via residential delivery and for lunch only are Allandale Falls, 11:45 a.m. to noon; Reedy Pointe, 12:30 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.; Magnolia Pointe, 12:15 p.m. to 12;30 p.m.; Hillside Pointe, 12:35 p.m. to 12:55 p.m.; Kingsport West, 12:05 p.m. to 12:10 p.m.; Riverview Splash Pad, 12:30 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.; Stonecrest, 12:30 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.; and Miller Village, 11:45 a.m. to noon.
What about students
not in summer school?
In addition, lunch only for students not attending summer school, requiring a call to (423) 378-8466 to order, will be available each serving day at 11:30 a.m. at Lincoln, Jackson (ending after June 30), Johnson, Washington, Adams, Kennedy (ending after June 30), Roosevelt and Jefferson elementary schools and Sevier Middle School.
Again, the Kennedy and Jackson deliveries are to stop after June 30.