It’s July, so that means it’s Beef Month in Tennessee!
Red meats, like beef, can be a beneficial part of an overall balanced eating pattern. Beef is an excellent source of protein and provides 10 different essential nutrients including B vitamins, zinc and iron. These nutrients are important throughout life for strength and growth.
Here are some reasons to add beef to your plate this summer and throughout the year:
Protein
Of course, it’s no shocker that beef is rich in high-quality protein. In just 3 ounces of beef, you can get 25 grams of protein, which is 50% of the daily value.
Protein is made up of amino acids, which are the building block for muscles, bones, skin and blood. It is also important for weight management and improving body composition by building muscle mass. Plus, a little protein with your meal can help to satisfy your appetite and balance blood sugars, as well!
Vitamins and minerals
Among the micronutrients found in beef are vitamin B6, vitamin B12, iron, choline, selenium, zinc, phosphorus, niacin and riboflavin. Specifically, the type of iron found in beef is called heme-iron, which is more bioavailable than iron found in vegetable sources.
Go for lean
We say to choose lean beef when possible, but what does “lean” mean? For a protein to be considered lean, the protein must contain less than 10 grams of total fat, less than 4.5 grams of saturated fat, and less than 95 mg of cholesterol per 100 grams. A 3 ounce serving of lean beef fits this criteria and is still only 170 calories!
When looking for cuts of lean beef at the grocery store, look for the words “round” or “loin” on the package. Cuts such as top sirloin, strip steak and tenderloin steak are all great options.
If you are eating for heart health, lean beef can still be a part of the picture. Look for the American Heart Association Certified check mark for healthful options that also support heart health.
Visit foodcity.com for a variety of resources and recipes including delicious and nutritious lean beef.