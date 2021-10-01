An International Food Fair, sponsored by the Northeast State Community College's International Education Committee, served free Japanese, Greek and Chinese food to students at the Kingsport Center for Higher Education Thursday. The Kingsport Edo's food served by Meemee Hu was teriyaki fried rice and shrimp. The Magic Wok of Johnson City served sesame chicken, general's chicken, crab rangoon and egg rolls. Food from the Mad Greek, with locations in Bristol, Kingsport and Johnson City, was served by Northeast Spanish instructor and International Education Committee member Norma Sanchez Webb. The Greek offering was Spanakopita, a spinach pie made of feta, spinach and phyllo dough. The committee also sponsors travel abroad, which has been halted because of COVID-19, and other projects to bring attention to international cultures.
International food for students at Kingsport Center for Higher Education
Rick Wagner
Reporter
