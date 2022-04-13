When you hear the word Easter, it probably conjures up images of pastel-colored baskets filled with chocolate and jelly beans rather than fitness. While I wouldn’t suggest swapping out chocolate eggs for a basket of kale, the good news is that fun foods can be enjoyed while keeping on track with your wellness goals. All foods can fit in a healthful eating plan, including the sweets that come with the Easter celebration. Just like any other day, balance and moderation is the key! To make the holiday more balanced, consider the following tips:
Exercise
How do chickens stay fit? They eggs-ercise! Prioritize movement for the whole family by planning an outdoor Easter egg hunt and going for a post-dinner walk.
Eat Breakfast
Don’t attempt to “save your calories” for later by meal skipping. Having something for breakfast can actually prevent overeating later.
Enjoy in Moderation
Enjoy a couple of your favorite sweet treats on Easter, but avoid leaving bags around the house to graze on throughout the week before and even after the holiday is over.
Add Colorful Vegetables
In spring, we have an abundance of seasonal produce that can be added to a brunch platter or to your dinner plate. Tender greens, asparagus, carrots and radishes are a few ways to add some natural color and make it easier to make vegetables the majority of your plate. Seasonal vegetables can be added to breakfast casseroles or to puff pastry for a spring vegetable tart.
Pair With Protein
Protein can help you to stay full and stabilize blood sugar levels to avoid the post-meal “crash.” Boiled eggs, grilled meats, lamb, ham or roast turkey are a few great protein choices for Easter!
Find Non-food Items to Celebrate With
Fill your children’s Easter baskets with fun non-food items in addition to their candy-filled eggs. Glow sticks, books, a new water bottle, Mad Libs, and brain teasers are a few fun ideas.
Make Easter-Themed Healthy Snacks
Carrots in “dirt” and bunny-shaped fruits and vegetables with dip are a few fun Easter-themed snacks to have front and center.