Did you know that Jan. 24 is National Peanut Butter Day?
As a peanut butter lover myself, a whole day dedicated to celebrating this tasty, creamy or crunchy, nut spread sounds just right. And I’m not alone! Americans love peanuts so much that 94% of American homes have at least one jar of peanut butter in the pantry.
Ever wondered how peanut butter is made? Well it takes 540 peanuts to make one 12-ounce jar of peanut butter. That’s a lot of peanuts!
Peanuts don’t grow on trees or bushes — they are actually legumes that grow underground. This makes peanuts a more sustainable crop because they add beneficial nitrogen back into the soil and require less water when compared to other nuts.
Peanut production requires a small amount of land too. The average peanut farm is only 100 acres. After being harvested and inspected, manufacturers roast peanuts in special ovens, then cool them quickly to halt the cooking process, which helps to retain their golden color and prevent loss of oils.
Then, a machine rubs the peanuts to remove the outer skin, called blanching, the kernels are split, and the hearts are removed before being cleaned and sorted one final time. Grinding usually occurs in two time segments to avoid a loss of flavor and to add other seasonings like salt or sugar.
To be labeled as “peanut butter,” the jar must contain 90% peanuts with no artificial sweeteners, colors or preservatives. Natural peanut butters have no stabilizers either, which is why the oil separates.
As far as nutrition goes, peanuts are a good source of several vitamins and minerals, including vitamin E, an antioxidant that protects cells from oxidative stress. Scientific evidence suggests that unsaturated fats found in most nuts, including peanuts, as a part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol may reduce the risk of heart disease. Peanuts also provide protein and fiber — important for fullness and energy.
Celebrate National Peanut Butter Day by enjoying creamy or crunchy peanut butter on a sandwich, paired with fruit, blended in a sauce, or alone on a spoon!