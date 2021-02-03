One of the biggest games of the year is right around the corner. This year will look a little different for most us as we move our tailgating parties home: home-gating!
Of course, food will still be an important part of celebrating the big game, but what about those healthy eating New Year’s resolutions? Traditional tailgating snacks are high in saturated fat, sodium or added sugar — not the healthiest options. Here are some tips to avoid being tackled by calorie-heavy foods at your home-gate:
Include lighter options
Balance out the heavier items by picking up lighter appetizers from the grocery store such as a fruit and veggie tray, sandwich or wrap tray, or even a cheese and fruit tray with whole grain crackers. It’s even easier to order your groceries online and pick them up curbside or have them delivered straight to you! Ordering online can help you stick to your list and your budget.
Get creative with healthier alternatives
There are lots of easy substitutions to make your party favorites a little healthier. In some cases, you could alter your recipes without skimping on flavor by switching from full-fat to low-fat dairy products or adding herbs and spices in the place of excess salt. Utilize lean meats when possible like chicken or turkey without the skin, lean ground meats, or fish and seafood.
You could really get creative and show your support of your favorite teams through your food! Choose fruits and vegetables that highlight your team’s colors or use cookie cutters to cut your food into festive shapes, making healthy options more fun.
Get active
On average, we consume 6,000 calories by the end of a big game party. On days when you know you will probably overdo it on calories, trying to include some sort of activity to help balance those calories out is a good idea. Go for a walk, play an active game outside, or hit the gym earlier in the day. Activity helps to boost metabolism and energy by forming more muscle mass, helping you burn more calories throughout the day.