The United Nations has declared 2021 as the International Year of Fruits and Vegetables. This year is about raising awareness of the important contribution of fruits and vegetables in the diverse eating patterns and food traditions enjoyed by different communities and cultures.
How can you celebrate? Exercise your culinary exploration by creating delicious and nutritious fruit and veggie bowls from around the world. The possibilities are endless, but here are a few ideas to get you started:
Japan: We all know Japan is known for sushi. Veggie sushi bowls are a fun, deconstructed way to enjoy this food trend. Combine seasoned brown rice with toasted nori and rice vinegar, then top with cooked edamame, ribboned carrots, and sliced avocado and cucumber. Drizzle with sauce made from low-fat mayo and spicy siracha.
Mexico: Cuisine from Mexico is well-known throughout the globe. Make your own burrito bowl at home as a great way to incorporate fruits and vegetables. Start with brown rice seasoned with cilantro and lime. Add grilled corn, black beans, and freshly prepared mango salsa. Top with avocado and maybe a little cheddar cheese.
Greece: A Buddha Bowl is the perfect way to enjoy the flavors of Greece and the Mediterranean. Layer a leafy green like arugula with cooked quinoa and fresh vegetables like peppers, onions, tomatoes and cucumber. Add a dollop of hummus and top with sliced Kalamata olives and feta cheese.
Spain: Who doesn’t love tapas? What about a tapas bowl? Start with risotto or paella rice and top with white beans, roasted mini-peppers and sautéed spinach. Drizzle with olive oil and a sprinkle of cracked black pepper and sliced green olives.
United States: Nothing is more “American” than apple pie, right? For a fun and healthy twist, try an apple pie smoothie bowl. Add a red or green apple, cored and chopped, to a food processor or blender with a frozen banana, oats, dates and your favorite spices like cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and vanilla. Blend with a plant-based milk of your choice and pour into a bowl. Top with more chopped apple, granola, nuts or seeds.