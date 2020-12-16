JONESBOROUGH — Everyone knows the best part of any potluck is sampling the crockpot creations and pie tin productions of friends and neighbors. But, the absence of cookouts, fish fries and dinner parties has generally left us alone in our kitchens with our own cooking.
Fortunately, there is still a way this holiday season to try the tasty and beloved recipes of others.
The Heritage Alliance is looking to reunite people through food with the release of its first-ever community curated cookbook, "A Taste Tennessee."
Consisting of contributions by local community members, as well as reprints of historical recipes, "A Taste of Tennessee" contains more than just food. It also provides historical anecdotes, archival photos, newspaper clippings, artwork, and songs/myths all related to Appalachian foodways, making it feel like a potluck in print.
“Because of the current health crisis, the Heritage Alliance has had to limit our in-person programming,” says Anne G’Fellers-Mason, the organization’s executive director. “But this cookbook offers us a great opportunity to interact with, and serve, the community in a way that’s central to our mission — and that’s fun!”
"A Taste of Tennessee" is currently for sale at the Jonesborough Visitors’ Center on Boone Street and through the Heritage Alliance on East Sabin Drive. Printed, black-and-white copies can be purchased for $12 or you can download a digital color version for $8 (through the Heritage Alliance exclusively). To purchase through the Heritage Alliance, call (423) 753-9580 or email info@heritageall.org.
The cookbooks are a limited release and would make an excellent holiday gift for folks interested in food, Appalachia, and local history. Learn more about the cookbook at Heritageall.org.
The Heritage Alliance is dedicated to the preservation of the architectural, historical and cultural heritage of our region and to providing educational experiences related to history and heritage for a wide range of audiences.