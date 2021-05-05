Cinco de Mayo is a great time to celebrate multicultural traditions — most of the time with food involved! Looking for ideas to spice up your Cinco de Mayo spread? Check out these tips for delicious and nutritious ways to celebrate this year!
Give them something to “tacobout”! Stuff your taco shells with lean proteins like ground turkey, sliced chicken or grilled fish and shrimp to save on calories and saturated fat without skimping on flavor. Mahi mahi is a tender white fish that is perfect for tacos and can be prepared on the grill. Just add a little olive oil to the fish along with your favorite festive seasonings. Grill for 3 to 5 minutes per side or until firm and the fish reaches 145 degrees Fahrenheit. Top with homemade pineapple salsa for a burst of fresh flavor.
Go for whole! Opt for whole wheat tortillas over the standard white flour shells and brown rice instead of white rice for added fiber and nutrients.
Going out to eat? Watch those portions! Preportion a serving of chips and cheese dip on your plate instead of eating straight from the bowl. This will help you enjoy the foods you love without overdoing it.
Keep the fiesta going! Place half of your meal in a to-go box before you dig in. This can help you avoid overeating and food waste. Plus, you have another delicious meal to enjoy later.
Planning some homemade fiesta fun? Make your own dips, such as salsa or guacamole, at home where you can control the ingredients and reduce added sodium, sugar and fat.
Color your plate! Model your dishes after Cinco de Mayo-inspired colors by adding a variety of hearty, fresh produce to your meal. Check out Food City shortcuts in the produce department for convenient precut and washed fruits and vegetables ready to liven up your fiesta.
Spice it up! Use traditional herbs like cilantro or spices like cumin to add flavor to your dishes without extra salt. Top with a squeeze of lime juice to bring out the natural flavorings and add freshness in your food.