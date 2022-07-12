ROGERSVILLE — A new resident of Hawkins County has officially opened Southern Roots Meats & More, which offers all-natural beef, chicken, pork and seafood, along with other natural and organic food products.
Jessica Hurley held a soft opening on May 1, but the official ribbon cutting took place on July 1. While she moved to the area in December 2021, Hurley has been in the all-natural food market for 13 years.
Hurley said she was inspired to open the store to help people with dietary issues.
“I have lupus,” Hurley said. “So (my products have) no steroids, hormones, antibiotics, or anything like the red number seven dyes. I don’t carry anything that would throw me off.”
Hurley said her meat is different than what you can find at your local grocery store.
“This meat goes through a process where it’s butchered out, and it’s never thawed, it’s never touched again, and it never touches the air,” Hurley said. “Whereas the stores they get in half a cow, butcher it down and put it down on the shelf like it’s fresh daily. But unfortunately, it bleeds out all the enzymes, proteins and the stuff that we need for our bodies to actually help break it down. So this way, mine is actually flash-frozen, like the same day it was cut off the hoof.”
Hurley gets her meat wholesale from an all- natural commercial farm. She has control over how it is raised, fed and butchered. Since it is wholesale, she sells her commercialized meat by the case.
“There’s a lot of people wanting to know where their food comes from,” Hurley said. “When you go to Walmart to buy meat, you have no clue where that meat comes from. When you go to Save-A-Lot, you have no idea where that food comes from. You can read on there where it comes from, but you have no clue.”
One case of 42 to 52 steaks costs $189. Her chicken case comes with 60 breasts and is also $189. Recently, she hasn’t had seafood because market prices are very high right now.
Hurley also has a herd of 12 cattle in the Hawkins County area that people can purchase. Hurley will raise and care for the cow; once it is slaughtered, the owner will get all the meat.
Her herd is free-range grass-fed and grain-finished for the last 16 weeks to provide it with needed nutrients. One full cow will cost approximately $229.
Hurley sells whole chickens at $25 per chicken. She does not have any at this time, but she said they should be available in three weeks.
In addition to the meat she carries in store, Hurley is able to provide other types of meat like goat, rabbit or lamb upon request.
Hurley also carries gluten-free and organic pastas, biscuit mixes and more. All of Hurley’s products are manufactured in Tennessee. She also carries jewelry, and some are from a Native American reservation. Hurley is Native American.
Hurley wants to run her business as a tearoom.
“We’re more of a tearoom,” Hurley said. “We’ll add new products all the time, but really, we’re wanting to get more involved in the community, doing things like trivia night, comedy night. I have a few craft ideas with a few local parents and their children who’d like to come in. We could do projector movie nights for the kids around here. But really, all in all, I just want to get into the community and make everybody come back together.”
Hurley said she is really invested in becoming more involved in the community and even offering products from local individuals.
“Overall, I’m about community,” Hurley said. “So really, if anybody in the community needs anything, they can come here and ask me to help them, and I will definitely find resources for them. Figure it out for them, or you know, I mean, try to help them in some way.”
For more information about Southern Roots Meats & More, please visit the Facebook page or call (252)-822-2235.