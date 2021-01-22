KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Chamber and Downtown Kingsport Association announced Friday a new mini grant program aimed at supporting Kingsport restaurants and food/beverage businesses impacted by COVID-19.
Funded by the Kingsport Economic Development Board and administered by the Kingsport Chamber, the Kingsport Outdoor Dining Enhancement Mini Grant Fund will assist with expenses to restaurants looking to enhance or expand their outdoor dining options or establish an outdoor dining area.
A total of $45,000 is available in the program. Up to approximately $5,000 in grant funds could be available for a restaurant to assist in supporting its outdoor dining options. The grant application process is open to any restaurant within the city limits of Kingsport.
An independent panel consisting of three local business leaders will review the applications and award the grant monies.
Former Kingsport Mayor, small business owner and Kingsport Chamber Lifetime Member Dennis Phillips and Kingsport Chamber President and CEO Miles Burdine are assisting the panel with the process as both know the challenges and struggles being faced by restaurants.
“This pandemic has caused many challenges for several of our small businesses, especially our restaurants,” Phillips said. “We are happy to be able to offer these funds that will hopefully provide some support for these businesses during this difficult time. Grants are awarded up to approximately $5,000, with extenuating circumstances being considered.”
Recognizing that outdoor dining has become critical during the pandemic, the monies are intended to help restaurants create, enhance or expand their outdoor dining features.
Examples of eligible equipment purchases include: tables, chairs, umbrellas, heaters, tents, greenhouse/igloo installations, patio enclosure panels, lighting, electrical, etc.
The grant application can be found at the Kingsport Chamber’s website at KingsportChamber.org.
Completed applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
Questions regarding the application should be directed Stephanie Hernandez, Kingsport Chamber member events director, at (423) 392-8805 or shernandez@kingsportchamber.org.
“Hopefully these grants will provide some much- needed assistance to our local restaurants,” Phillips added. “This is a test program and, if it goes well, future funds could possibly be available. As always, we continue to encourage everyone to support these local businesses.”