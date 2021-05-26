The weather is warm, which means it’s time to get the grills hot! Memorial Day is coming up, and that means more fun in the sun. What’s better than a healthy, grilled meal during Memorial Day weekend?
Grilling is a great way to cook healthy meals while enjoying time outdoors. It can be a healthful way to prepare foods because when you grill, you don’t need to use lots of oil to cook your foods, like you probably would on the stove.
Another way grilling helps reduce calories is by removing some of the fat from meats. When meats are on the grill, the excess fat either melts or drips off the rack. Grilling is a great alternative cooking method, especially in the summer because you can enjoy the beautiful weather and feel better about how your meats are being cooked.
Try to watch the amount of condiments you add to your grilled meats because they can be high in calories and sugar. Using spices or homemade marinades gives grilled meats an extra flavor boost without adding too many extra calories.
You also want to avoid charring your food on the grill. Charred foods can form certain chemical compounds that could lead to a higher risk for certain cancers. Make sure you are flipping your foods multiple times to cook them thoroughly and healthfully.
Grilling also brings out natural sugars and flavors in fruits and vegetables. There are so many seasonal fruits and vegetables that are perfect for grilling like bell peppers, corn, pineapple, summer squash, zucchini, and so much more. It’s recommended that you fill at least half of your plate with fruits and vegetables at each meal, so grilling is a great cooking method to make sure you are eating the daily recommended amount.
If you’re looking to get creative with your meals this year, make kebabs. Just add a lean protein like chicken or turkey, and layer with vegetables like bell peppers, tomatoes, potatoes, or any other vegetable/fruit you want. And there you have it — tasty and healthy kebabs ready to be served at your summer cookout!