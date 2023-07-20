A signboard just inside the front door at 1010 Bridge proclaims, “Love Where You Live.” Aaron and Marie Clark certainly do. In July 2020, in their hometown of Charleston, West Virginia, high on a hill overlooking the Kanawha and Elk rivers, they opened 1010 Bridge in the South Hills section of the city, using the street address as the name of the restaurant.
That signboard lists sausage makers, microgreen growers, trout farmers and coffee roasters. They are the regional purveyors who provide the foundation for the restaurant’s menu.
Chef Paul Smith loves where he lives, too. His Charleston childhood shines through in his cooking just as strongly as his hard-earned education at the Culinary Institute of America. Five months after 1010 Bridge opened, despite the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was already topping statewide “best of” lists in West Virginia. This spring, Smith was recognized as one of the best chefs in the Southeast by the James Beard Foundation.
A graduate of Charleston Catholic High School, Chef Paul Smith went on to study hospitality management at Virginia Tech and earned a bachelor’s degree from West Virginia State University before enrolling at the CIA in Hyde Park, New York, where the curriculum demands seven-day-a-week training.
Smith learned about wines and pastries in the Napa Valley of California, completed a CIA-sponsored externship at the Ritz-Carlton in Naples, Florida, served as pastry chef at the Biltmore in Asheville, North Carolina, and cooked at a small country club in Vero Beach, Florida. But he always wanted to come back home to Charleston.
“You come into a West Virginia home, an Appalachian home, and you’re instantly not a stranger,” Smith says. “I tell people that once you get here, and you meet the people, and you feel that comfort that comes over you, then you’re automatically like an honorary West Virginian.”
Smith doesn’t describe himself as a farm-to-table chef or a fine-dining chef. Instead, he views himself as a community chef. And he still washes dishes.
“Food and community are synonymous,” he declares. “At 1010 Bridge, we give you a fine dining experience, but without pretense. It’s approachable fine dining. The vibe here is fancy restaurant, but it’s comfortable."
Virtually every menu item features a regional connection. Appalachia’s fascination with pimento cheese is reflected in the bar snacks section of the menu. Smith’s version of the sacred spread is served on spiced saltine crackers, with Fresno chile pepper, red pepper jelly, and candied pecans.
Nashville’s heralded hot chicken, in the hands of Paul Smith, is transformed into a hot oyster starter. The out-of-the-sleeve light bread that cushions the chicken at blue-collar Nashville hot chicken joints becomes toasted brioche at 1010 Bridge. Traditional dill pickles are replaced by grandmother-worthy bread and butter ones. And, departing a step more from the Nashville tradition, 1010’s hot oysters are served with a buttermilk-herb dressing. Translate that as ranch, which, Smith says, is a favorite in West Virginia.
On the 1010 Bridge entrée menu, seared day boat scallops from far away get a local accompaniment of ramp pesto when the wild mountain leeks are in season in West Virginia.
Chef Smith says it’s easy to find a good 8-ounce filet in Charleston. Instead, for its Cast-Iron-Seared 1010 Cut, 1010 Bridge uses meat from the shoulder of the cow and serves it with a Cabernet bordelaise sauce and foie-gras shallot truffle butter. On the side are lobster macaroni and cheese and Brussels sprouts with candied onion.
For the dessert menu, a former 1010 Bridge chef from El Salvador created Bananas Foster Bread Pudding, patterned after a dish he watched his grandmother make back home. That dessert inspired him to be a chef.
“We treat guests here with respect and kindness,” says our server, Chris Ferris.
“West Virginia hospitality is second to none,” adds Chef Paul Smith.
Would we drive three and a half hours again just to have a meal at one restaurant? If that restaurant is 1010 Bridge, absolutely.
Fred Sauceman, who has served as a judge for the James Beard awards, is the author of “The Proffitts of Ridgewood: An Appalachian Family’s Life in Barbecue.”