As I write this column, Knoxville restaurant owner Yassin Terou is traveling through villages in Turkey and Syria. Once he heard about the horrible earthquakes there, the Syrian native immediately began planning the trip.
But before he left Knoxville, Terou launched a fundraising drive for earthquake relief in Turkey and Syria. He set an initial goal of $20,000. Within two days, the drive raised over $100,000. The money is already helping with the creation of emergency soup kitchens and providing medical support to a region whose death toll, at the time of this writing, had exceeded 33,000 people.
Terou brought with him as much baby food and as many sleeping bags as airline weight regulations would allow. Along with medical professionals from Knoxville, he landed first in Munich, Germany, and then in Istanbul, Turkey, where he set out for Turkey’s Kahramanmaraş Province, among the hardest hit regions in the country. One of the first emergency responders he met there had not slept in four days.
Despite her fatigue and the horror around her, his new friend, who works for the Turkish emergency team, vowed to help rebuild and to make ice cream again in Kahramanmaraş City, since, she said, that is what it is known for.
Despite the unspeakable devastation, some signs of normal life, as shown through Terou’s camera, are emerging. On a break from packaging batteries and making beds, he feeds cats, waters plants, and boils chicken with garlic, just as he is accustomed to doing back in East Tennessee.
In 2011, Terou left Syria for Knoxville and soon began selling falafel sandwiches at the city’s Annoor Mosque. Three years later, he opened his own restaurant, and now there are two Knoxville locations of Yassin’s Falafel House, one downtown on Walnut Street and a newer one west of the city on North Peters Road. In November of last year, the enterprising Terou opened yet another location of Yassin’s Falafel House in Alcoa.
Our love of Middle Eastern food actually began in Knoxville in the 1980s. We lived near Bearden High School, and right across Kingston Pike sat Ali Baba’s Time Out Deli, owned and operated by two Jordanian brothers, Nazeeh and Nabih Aqqad. We ate with them at least once a week, to the point where we were even clued in that there was a daily Middle Eastern special that was never advertised and never even posted on the menu board. We still remember being served their secret dish of lamb, cauliflower and yogurt. The brothers closed their restaurant in 2013, after more than 40 years in business. A year later, Yassin Terou filled that void.
Yassin’s grilled chicken shawarma captivated us on first bite, served over rice along with a garlicky yogurt sauce, baba ganoush and a hunk of pita bread. Customers are drawn to these establishments not just by the bright flavors of the Middle East but also by the endearing and welcoming personality of Yassin. In a Reader’s Digest poll, Yassin’s was named the “nicest place in America.”
So it’s no wonder and no surprise that Yassin Terou literally dropped everything to come to the aid of the people in and around his homeland. His reputation for generosity and caring now encircles the world.
Fred Sauceman is the author of “The Proffitts of Ridgewood: An Appalachian Family’s Life in Barbecue.”