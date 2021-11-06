If you are looking to make positive health changes, paying attention to what you eat is probably on the top of the list when it comes to your health goals. A healthful eating pattern is one that is balanced in all the nutrients your body needs and is sustainable, meaning you actually enjoy the foods you are eating as a part of an overall healthy lifestyle. Sometimes it is difficult to know which foods would best support your heath, especially with the abundance of nutrition information available about food.
Food City wants to support your health goals. A few months ago, we released our "Dietitian’s Pick" program, which highlights foods that are higher in essential nutrients but lower in some of those nutrients we are trying to decrease such as saturated fat, sodium and added sugar. To complement this program, we are now releasing the "Pick Well" shelf-tag program to give you another resource to identify better-for-you foods in our stores.
The "Pick Well" program is a shelf-tag program that you can see when you shop in store or online. This program includes "Dietitian’s Pick," but also highlights foods that are "Heart Healthy," "Carb Aware," "Low Sodium," "Whole Grain" and have "No Added Sugar." We also have "Gluten Free" tags to help customers who have celiac disease, an allergy, or sensitivity to gluten.
Each of these icons highlights a different important health or nutrient claim that meet specific standards as regulated by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA is a government organization that makes sure our food is not only safe, but that the health messages used to promote foods or those found on food packaging are standardized and remain transparent for customers.
Food City wants to help you “Pick Well” as you shop to support your health. Look for the "Pick Well" icons on the shelf-tags of foods in store or search for lists of foods that meet these criteria when you shop online at foodcity.com. Shopping for your health just got easier. “Pick Well” today to get one step closer to achieving your health goals tomorrow.