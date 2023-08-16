Skin is the body’s largest organ, serving as a barrier against injury, disease and other harmful external elements. More time spent outside means more hours in the sun, exposing our skin to ultraviolet radiation. For this reason, it is important to wear sun protection and to be mindful of the length of time spent outside, but what role can our diet play in maintaining skin health?
To promote skin integrity, a balanced diet featuring a robust intake of colorful fruits and vegetables, healthy fats and lean proteins is essential. Try adding these foods to your shopping list to keep your skin healthy and looking its best.
Tomatoes
Tomatoes are rich in lycopene, a powerful carotenoid that helps protect against oxidative stress caused by sun rays. Some studies have also demonstrated a link between lycopene and increased collagen production, which helps to maintain skin integrity.
Oranges
Oranges are known for being high in vitamin C, which is routinely encouraged to protect against sickness, but vitamin C also has critical roles in skin health. Vitamin C is an antioxidant that can help protect against damage of UV rays, plays a critical role in collagen synthesis, and promotes wound healing.
Sweet potatoes
Sweet potatoes are a rich source of beta carotene, an antioxidant that helps to block damage caused by sun. Beta carotene is a precursor to vitamin A, which may help to reduce dark spots and wrinkling.
Fatty fish
Fatty fish, like salmon, mackerel and trout, are rich sources of Omega-3 fatty acids, which are anti-inflammatory and may help to keep skin moisturized, reduce UV damage and skin redness.
Nuts and seeds
Almonds, flax seeds, pumpkin and sunflower seeds are rich sources of the antioxidant vitamin E, which acts as an anti-inflammatory agent in the skin, helping to reduce skin swelling and reddening and may help to reduce age spots and wrinkling.
As you enjoy the outdoors this summer, be sure to keep skin health top of mind. In addition to lathering on the sunscreen, be sure to add a variety of healthful foods to your cart to keep your skin glowing.