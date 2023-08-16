Skin is the body’s largest organ, serving as a barrier against injury, disease and other harmful external elements. More time spent outside means more hours in the sun, exposing our skin to ultraviolet radiation. For this reason, it is important to wear sun protection and to be mindful of the length of time spent outside, but what role can our diet play in maintaining skin health?

To promote skin integrity, a balanced diet featuring a robust intake of colorful fruits and vegetables, healthy fats and lean proteins is essential. Try adding these foods to your shopping list to keep your skin healthy and looking its best.

LATEST VIDEOS

Tags

Recommended for you