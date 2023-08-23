Gearing up for the bustling back-to-school season means finding fulfilling meals and healthy snacks to keep kids energized throughout the day. To avoid nutrition gaps, try these tips to offer well-rounded meals and snacks.
Focus on fruits and vegetables
When adding more fruits and vegetables, start in a straightforward way to give opportunity to explore tastes, textures and smells. When kids are regularly served fruits and vegetables as a recognizable part of the plate, this can help them learn what a balanced plate should look like.
If you have a picky eater who is missing out on intake because of taste or texture, try techniques for disguising them. Shredding, chopping or adding into a mixed food dish works well. Try blending mushrooms into ground beef or shredded zucchini and carrots into spaghetti sauce.
To add more fruits and vegetables on the go, try convenient fresh produce snack cups. These prepped cups save time rinsing and chopping and can be a grab-and-go choice when time is short.
Swap for whole grains
Whether running around at recess or using energy to learn something new, carbohydrates from grains provide lasting energy. Try swapping for whole-grain products to add more fiber.
Choices like Clif Kid Z bars contain 11 grams of whole grains and are a good source of fiber. For a salty snack attack, turn to Skinny Pop Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn.
A straightforward way to incorporate more whole grains is simply swapping for whole-grain bread and wraps. Try Food Club whole-wheat tortillas or Lewis 100% whole-wheat bread.
Turn to fat-free and low-fat dairy
Swap out full-fat dairy products for low-fat or fat-free options. This will help reduce the amount of saturated fat your child is consuming while still ensuring they are consuming calcium and vital minerals for bone health.
Food Club low-fat string cheese made with part-skim mozzarella is a quick favorite for lunch or snack time. For dessert, serve a low-sugar yogurt or cottage cheese paired with fruit for a naturally sweet and nutrient-rich option.