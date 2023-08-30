Children and teens need the right fuel for growing, learning and developing. The secret to feeding a healthy family is to serve delicious nutrient-rich foods at every meal and snack. Here are a few nutrients to emphasize to build balanced meals and snacks.
Calcium
Calcium is essential for building healthy bones and teeth, especially during key development years. It is also important for blood clotting and nerve, muscle and heart function. Calcium-rich foods include milk, cheese, yogurt, soy-fortified beverages, canned seafood with bones, fortified cereals, and dark leafy greens.
Vitamin D
Vitamin D assists with calcium absorption to build strong bones and teeth. It is also necessary for blood pressure regulation, hormone production, and immune and nervous system function. Foods that contain vitamin D include fortified dairy products, fortified cereals, fish and fish oil, eggs, mushrooms and pork.
Calcium and vitamin D meal tip: Pack a yogurt cup or string cheese for snack time. This nutrient-rich base can be paired with plenty of fruits and vegetables to add variety.
Vitamin A
Vitamin A serves a variety of purposes in kids and adults. It promotes growth, assists the eyes in adjusting to dim and bright lights, keeps skin healthy, and works to prevent infection. Foods that contain high levels of vitamin A include carrots, sweet potatoes, salmon, milk, eggs, broccoli and spinach.
Vitamin A meal planning tip: Add more orange-red hued fruits and vegetables to family mealtime. Try roasted carrots or sweet potatoes as a side or add red bell peppers to the mix for taco night.
Vitamin C
Vitamin C does more than just fight off the common cold. It also holds the body's cells together, strengthens the walls of blood vessels, heals wounds, and promotes strong bones and teeth. Daily intake for vitamin C increases in teen years, so build a strong base by adding in more citrus fruit, strawberries, tomatoes, potatoes, bell peppers and melon.
Vitamin C snack tip: Feature peppers, broccoli and tomatoes with dip at snack time or add a tropical smoothie to start the day.