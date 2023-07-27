Summer is heating up, and what better way to cool off than with a refreshing frozen treat? Food City has multiple options for the whole family to enjoy and plenty of “better for you” choices within the Pick Well program. Whether you crave decadent chocolate, frozen yogurt or tangy fruity flavors, these picks are sure to satisfy.

When craving a creamy ice cream, try Yasso bars that are made with Greek yogurt. By featuring yogurt, these frozen treats provide more protein, healthier fats and a good source of calcium. Yasso features flavors like chocolate fudge and Greek pistachio brittle that are also carbohydrate-controlled options. These “better for you” treats can support bone health and assist with avoiding steep blood sugar spikes.

