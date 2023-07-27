Summer is heating up, and what better way to cool off than with a refreshing frozen treat? Food City has multiple options for the whole family to enjoy and plenty of “better for you” choices within the Pick Well program. Whether you crave decadent chocolate, frozen yogurt or tangy fruity flavors, these picks are sure to satisfy.
When craving a creamy ice cream, try Yasso bars that are made with Greek yogurt. By featuring yogurt, these frozen treats provide more protein, healthier fats and a good source of calcium. Yasso features flavors like chocolate fudge and Greek pistachio brittle that are also carbohydrate-controlled options. These “better for you” treats can support bone health and assist with avoiding steep blood sugar spikes.
If searching for a decadent chocolate treat, try WW chocolate fudge bars that are available in giant or snack size, great for a midday treat or for dessert. These portion-controlled bars provide protein and are a good source of fiber. Protein and fiber are important nutrients that will help us to feel satisfied after eating our frozen sweet treats. These fudge bars are made with skim milk, which reduces saturated fat content, but still provides a creamy, rich texture.
If fruity flavors are what you are craving, Outshine Bars have a wide selection of frozen, fruit-flavored treats. Outshine flavors are made with real fruit juice and offer choices that feature no sugar added. Since these treats are made with real fruit, they are rich in vitamin C, which is important for immune health, bone health and skin health and is an antioxidant. Outshine bars are also an allergen-friendly choice since many flavors are gluten free and dairy free.
Another great frozen treat is a homemade popsicle using fresh or frozen fruit. A fun family activity to try is blending a variety of fruits to create colorful creations. Try summer favorites like peaches, blueberries or strawberries.
Shop Food City's Pick Well program to find more of these “better for you” options. Selecting nutrient-rich choices can support health this summer and help beat the heat with one of these frozen treats.