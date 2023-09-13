Gathering with family over a shared meal comes with benefits for physical and mental health alike. But with the bustling school season in full swing, menu planning often gets shifted to the back burner. Keeping some versatile ingredients on hand for a great-tasting dinner in a pinch is a great way to ensure that family meals become a priority.
Keep these key time-saving ingredients on hand for a mouthwatering meal made in minutes.
Bottled sauces
In need of something super simple but delicious? The secret’s in the sauce. Keep bottled sauces on hand to pair with chicken or beef and serve along with steamed vegetables and pasta or rice. Love the flavors of Indian cuisine? Look for Culinary Tours Tikka Masala, Butter Chicken and Curry simmer sauces. Craving Italian fare? Keep Culinary Tours Spicy Tomato & Vodka or Roasted Garlic sauce on hand. In the mood for an Asian dish? Try Sweet Thai Chili or Gochujang sauce to kick it up a notch.
Canned tomatoes
Casseroles, chili, soups or pasta — canned tomatoes can be added to nearly anything for a quick and tasty dinner. Tomatoes are a staple in many different cuisines and can take on the flavors of different herbs and spices.
Broth or bouillon cubes
Broth can transform otherwise bland and boring meals into delectable dinners. Look for reduced-sodium beef, chicken or vegetable broth to infuse grains with more flavor when cooking, use as a base for sauces, soups or stews, or to flavor vegetable-based dishes.
Frozen vegetables
Making vegetables a staple part of meals is the cornerstone of a healthy eating pattern, and frozen vegetables are an easy way to make them half the plate. Keep frozen broccoli for a cheesy broccoli casserole and frozen stir fry mix, cauliflower rice, peas, carrots and onions for a fast crockpot meal.
Eggs
Breakfast for dinner anyone? Eggs are a nutrient-rich protein option, and their versatility extends beyond scrambled eggs and toast. Shakshuka, frittatas, fried rice, and breakfast tacos are quick dishes that will satisfy the whole family.