That fall feeling in the air means it is time for one of America’s favorite pastimes — tailgating! To serve up delicious game day snacks, try serving up a shareable snack board. To show support for your favorite team, build a color-themed spread featuring vibrant produce with favorite game day flavors.
Go big on fresh
For a “Big Orange” board, start by featuring fresh orange-themed produce. Assemble clementines, bell peppers, sweet potatoes and crinkle-cut carrots on your board. Most orange-hued foods are rich in carotenoids, which help to supply the body with vitamin A, keeping our immune system strong, skin healthy and aiding in vision.
Fill in with tailgating favorites
After starting with a produce-rich base, fill in with more traditional tailgating fare. Try making quick, zesty, loaded sweet potato bites. Simply start with thinly sliced sweet potatoes, season and bake for 20 minutes, until crispy. Top each with a flavorful yogurt ranch dressing, your favorite hot sauce, and chopped green onion.
Swap in more plants
For a plant-based spin on buffalo wings, try frozen Bird’s Eye crispy cauliflower tots. Each cauliflower is lightly breaded and fried but offers less fat and sodium than traditional wings. Bake or air-fry to crispy perfection and toss with your favorite buffalo sauce.
Add volume to decadent dips
No snack board is complete without a dip as the centerpiece. A great way to enjoy a rich dip like queso is by adding in a nutrient-rich mix-ins. Add beans, tomatoes and diced bell pepper to cut down on fat and calories per serving, and add fiber and vitamin C.
Add a little kick in your dip with Lantana sriracha carrot hummus for a brilliant orange color to add to your spread. Made with white beans, carrots and heart-healthy oils, the dip pairs perfectly with your favorite sliced vegetables or whole-grain chips for a satisfying crunch.
Balancing fresh, fiber-filled and nutrient-rich foods with a touch of more decadent finger foods is a strategy to prioritize wellness while fully enjoying the festivities. For more ideas to enjoy during game time, visit foodcity.com.
Stay Engaged
React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.