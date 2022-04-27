For many, the idea of following a vegetarian or vegan diet might feel like a far cry from your normal eating pattern. There are many studies showing health benefits of plant-based eating for heart disease, diabetes and some forms of cancer. Despite the benefit, it can seem like a daunting lifestyle overhaul that may not last long term.
That is why the concept of flexitarian eating may be a more accessible eating style. When thinking of trying vegan or vegetarian, this typically means creating a list of foods to omit or avoid. A flexitarian eating approach does not make foods off limits, but places less emphasis on meat while focusing on increasing plant-based food choices. So instead of thinking anti-meat, the goal is to be pro-plant.
The term is relatively new and does not have a clearly defined eating pattern but is often compared to the Mediterranean diet. Hundreds of studies have found benefits of the traditional Mediterranean dietary pattern, which is rich in whole grains, fruits, vegetables, beans, nuts and olive oil, with two servings per week of seafood, moderate portions of dairy foods and eggs, occasional poultry, and reduced servings of red meat.
Similarly, flexitarian eating offers the option of consciously cutting back, rather than abstaining completely, which is a more approachable compromise for many people. Flexitarian eating can be something you focus on a few times per week.
Try some of these meal swaps to power up your plant intake and try out flexitarian eating.
Instead of a bacon or sausage breakfast sandwich, try whole-wheat toast with avocado, spinach, tomato and egg.
Make a bean salad for your midday meal — try adding in olives, tomatoes, cucumbers and onion for extra crunch and brightness.
Aim to have seafood for dinner one to two times per week, opting to steam, bake or grill. Pair with grilled vegetables and a serving of whole-wheat pasta, brown rice or lentils.
For snacks aim to increase intake of fruits, vegetables and nuts. This can pair perfectly with low-sugar yogurt or hummus.
Visit the Food City website for more plant-powered meal ideas.