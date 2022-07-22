BLOUNTVILLE — When school in Tennessee and across the nation starts, free lunches for all students and some free breakfasts will have ended.
So the five public school districts in Sullivan and Washington counties, including Bristol, Johnson City and Kingsport, are joining forces to encourage all families to complete the federal meal benefits application that helps qualify students for free or reduced prices on school lunches.
Federal waivers, which have allowed all students to eat free since March 2020, will no longer be in effect for the upcoming school year for lunches, while some districts have done free breakfasts on their own volition.
So school nutrition will resume operating for lunch and some breakfasts as it did prior to the pandemic come August in Tennessee. For students to receive free or reduced prices on school lunches, they will need to have an approved application on file.
“It is more important than ever for families to complete the meal benefits application to determine if they qualify,” said Jennifer Burleson, school nutrition director for Bristol Tennessee City Schools, in a news release from Johnson City Schools that was issued on behalf of all five systems.
“With the federal waiver providing free meals for all students last school year, many families never completed an application. As a result, our percentage of families who qualified for free or reduced meals was much lower than usual.”
Her counterpart with Johnson City Schools agreed.
“We encourage all families to complete the meal benefits application,” Karen McGahey, food service director for Johnson City Schools, said in the release. “The program provides more than just meals for students. Completing that one form can result in increased funding for additional classroom resources to benefit all students; discounts on SAT, ACT and AP exam fees; discounted fees on college applications; and increased opportunities for college scholarships.”
Amber Anderson, supervisor for school nutrition for Sullivan County Schools, said Sullivan has chosen to do free student breakfasts district wide, as have other local school systems including Hawkins County and Bristol, Tennessee.
Carter County has all its schools in the CEP or Community Eligibility Provision because enough students were certified directly by Tennessee through food stamps or temporary assistance to needy families. That window is closed for the school year and is not affected by applications for free or reduced student meals.
CEP schools in Sullivan are Ketron, Sullivan, Central Heights, Emmett and Bluff City elementary schools. Bristol Tennessee Schools spokeswoman Rebecca House said that system provides free breakfasts at Anderson and Fairmount elementary schools.
Districts will provide applications to all students at the beginning of the school year. Families must reapply each year and can apply anytime during the school year.
For more information, families may contact the school nutrition department or others in their school district as follows:
• Rebecca House, Bristol Tennessee City Schools spokeswoman, (423) 967-7681 or houser@btcs.org