“Back to school” typically conjures nostalgic thoughts of fresh pencils and excitement about new classrooms. For me, it brings dinnertime dread. Like many parents, my husband and I work full time. We want our kids to experience soccer, piano and free time. We also want them to get homework done, eat a nutritious meal, shower a few nights a week, and be snuggled in bed by 8:30 p.m.
There are meal options for busy parents, none of which I like. Fast food isn’t my thing, frozen dinners aren’t something my kids or I enjoy, and getting carryout nightly is expensive.
The biggest challenge is that I actually enjoy cooking! I want to make a great meal quickly. So, here are some of my favorite cookbooks for parents who need a fast meal but also like to cook. These are best suited for folks who have a slightly adventurous palate and a well-stocked pantry. I have tested recipes in each and am pleased to report that they check my boxes: fast, kid-friendly, healthy and interesting.
“Jaques Pépin Quick & Simple” by Jaques Pépin
“Jaques Pépin Quick & Simple” by Jaques Pépin is a great example of how “quick and simple” is relative. If dinner made in under an hour is quick, this is a great option. If dinner with a relatively short ingredient list means simple, this certainly hits the mark.
However, Pépin’s French culinary ingredients may not be typical pantry staples for you. (For instance, I don’t keep smoked oysters in my cabinet.) I like these recipes though. They take the familiar and add a French flair et voilà —yummy, relatively fast dinner. Thanks to this cookbook, quiche has become a weeknight staple.
“Food Made Fast: Slow Cooker” by Norman Kolpas
On busy weeknights, the slow cooker is your friend! You’ll find a plethora of recipes online, but if you want something with more sophistication, “Food Made Fast: Slow Cooker” by Norman Kolpas is a great option.
The recipes involve 15-30 minutes of prep time and aren’t the typical “dump” style recipes. Chicken tagine and chicken adobo were hits with my kids; braised duck with figs and port wasn’t their favorite, but I liked it. All three recipes were simple and made my house smell amazing.
“Dinner for Everyone” by Mark Bittman
“Dinner for Everyone” by Mark Bittman is a fun cookbook. It takes 100 iconic dishes and provides three different variations: easy, vegan or showstopper. The easy recipes are truly easy and don’t require many tricky ingredients.
I made the soba and udon recipes and easily found the ingredients at Kroger.
I also tried one-pot mac and cheese; the only criticism from my kids was that it was “too creamy.” Overall, I really like this cookbook and will come back to it again for both easy weeknight meals and showy Sunday dinners.
Julia Turpin is the director of Johnson City Public Library, mother of two kids and a few pets. She loves to cook and eat with an adventurous spirit.
