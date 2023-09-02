“Back to school” typically conjures nostalgic thoughts of fresh pencils and excitement about new classrooms. For me, it brings dinnertime dread. Like many parents, my husband and I work full time. We want our kids to experience soccer, piano and free time. We also want them to get homework done, eat a nutritious meal, shower a few nights a week, and be snuggled in bed by 8:30 p.m.

There are meal options for busy parents, none of which I like. Fast food isn’t my thing, frozen dinners aren’t something my kids or I enjoy, and getting carryout nightly is expensive.





Julia Turpin is the director of Johnson City Public Library, mother of two kids and a few pets. She loves to cook and eat with an adventurous spirit.

Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you