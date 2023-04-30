Healthy Kingsport is excited to announce that Farmacy Fit is returning for the 2023 farmers market season.
Farmacy Fit is a farmers market incentive program, which aims to incentivize the purchase of local produce by making it more accessible to consumers. Farmacy Fit will begin on May 6 at the Kingsport Farmers Market and will be held each Saturday through market season.
“We have been counting down the days for Farmacy Fit since last market season,” said Desteny Clemons, Healthy Kingsport director, and Makenzy Bennett, program coordinator.
Physical activity mixed with nutrition
Everyone is welcome and encouraged to participate in Farmacy Fit on Wednesday and Saturday mornings from 9-11 a.m. throughout the market season.
Upon arrival, sign in with the Healthy Kingsport team at the welcome booth inside the farmers market building. Participants will then complete a 1-mile walking route at their own pace.
Farmacy Fit is open to everyone, and each person who participates, including kids, will receive $3 in tokens. At the completion of the route, participants will return to the booth to receive their tokens to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables from participating vendors. Tokens will expire at the end of the market season, so be sure to cash them in.
Farmacy Fit, now funded under a grant contract with the state of Tennessee and the United States Department of Agriculture, has grown and can reach more consumers and result in more sales for local farmers.
Farmers market incentive programs encourage consumers to buy more local products from local producers, while having the added benefit of reducing the strain of food insecurity. According to Feeding America, 15.3% of people in Northeast Tennessee are food insecure. This amounts to nearly 80,000 people who worry about having enough food.
“We are very excited to work with Healthy Kingsport and ARCD for the return of Farmacy Fit at the Kingsport Farmers Market this season. This is a great program that not only benefits customers with access to fresh foods but also boosts the sales of these foods at our market, which has a positive impact on our vendors,” said Kristie Leonard, special events and cultural arts manager for the city.
Walks will take place rain or shine, unless it is thundering. The Kingsport Farmers Market is held at 308 Clinchfield St.
About Healthy Kingsport
Healthy Kingsport is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a community that actively embraces healthy living. Visit our Facebook page, like us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter for educational videos and posts to live a healthier lifestyle. Desteny Clemons is the director of Healthy Kingsport. She can be reached at dclemons@healthykingsport.org.