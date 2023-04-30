Healthy Kingsport is excited to announce that Farmacy Fit is returning for the 2023 farmers market season.

Farmacy Fit is a farmers market incentive program, which aims to incentivize the purchase of local produce by making it more accessible to consumers. Farmacy Fit will begin on May 6 at the Kingsport Farmers Market and will be held each Saturday through market season.

