October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time when we can all focus on being more mindful of cancer prevention strategies.
Cancer is among the leading causes of death, and excluding skin cancer; more women are diagnosed with breast cancer than any other form.
A variety of factors play a role in cancer risk including genetics, but there are also modifiable risk factors including certain nutrition and lifestyle behaviors that studies show can affect cancer prevention, progression or reoccurrence.
Overall, to reduce your risk of developing cancer, it is important to maintain a healthy weight for your body, be physically active, and follow a healthful eating plan.
Weight management and maintenance is a risk factor we often discuss for many diseases, including cancer. While a healthy weight varies from person to person, women who are overweight or obese, particularly after menopause, may have a greater risk for developing hormone-related cancers, including breast cancer.
Focusing on moving more and eating nutritious foods not only helps with cancer prevention, but can also assist with weight management.
A typical recommendation for physical activity is to engage in at least 30 minutes of moderate physical activity on most days throughout the week.
Focusing on moving more in general by taking the stairs or parking far away from the grocery store can also add up to increase your overall activity!
When it comes to a healthful eating plan, studies show that plant-based foods contain thousands of phytonutrients and antioxidants that may have cancer-fighting benefits.
Therefore, eating a wide variety of colorful fruits and vegetables, beans and legumes, as well as whole grains may help reduce the risk of developing breast cancer.
A good rule of thumb is to make half of your plate fruits and vegetables and half of your grains whole grains.
Eating more lean protein sources that contain unsaturated fats like fish and seafood can also help.
Other recommendations include drinking plenty of water and limiting sugar-sweetened beverages.
This October, celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month by focusing on small, actionable goals to reduce your risk of cancer and promote your health.