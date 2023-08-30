American roadside diners, as American as apple pie, turn up in the pages of classic literature. They’re found along roadways including Route 66 and nearly every small town in America.
And they’re found in Erwin, too.
One in particular, Engle’s Roadside restaurant, marks its 50th turn of the calendar this year with current ownership. Located on Temple Hill Road since the early 1950s, Engle’s Roadside — or as most folks refer to it, The Roadside — defines as beloved among generations of local folks.
“We leased it from Nub Shelton in April 1973,” said James Engle, owner of Engle’s Roadside. “I’ve seen a lot of changes since then, but I take a lot of pride in doing things right.”
When The Roadside opened, no one knew the name of Elvis Presley beyond his family. America was not even a decade removed from World War II, Dwight D. Eisenhower occupied the White House, and Mickey Mantle still roamed centerfield for the New York Yankees.
“We still run it like restaurants were run back in the ’50s and ’60s,” Engle, 69, said.
Interstate highways were not yet a thing. The Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956, which established interstates, including the one that runs directly behind The Roadside, Interstate 26, changed the landscape of the United States.
But even when Interstate 26 opened in 2003, The Roadside persevered.
“The interstate changed things,” Engle said, “but the business stayed pretty much the same.”
Engle attributes in large part the longevity of success of The Roadside to its generational base of customers. They’re loyal.
“That’s the reason the interstate didn’t bother us,” Engle, a native of Erwin, said. “Most of our customers are people who live around here. I’ve had a lot of people say their dad brought them here back in the ’70s or ’80s. I say, ‘Well, I was here then, too.’”
Step inside Engle’s Roadside.
Had you visited The Roadside 40 years ago, you would notice little change now. To the left of the entrance, the dining area features mostly booths. An American flag suspends from the ceiling. Country music pipes through unseen speakers.
To the right, one can place an order. Obligatory burgers and fries, the latter served with incredibly scrumptious brown salt if so desired, dominate a menu populated well with classic American diner comfort food.
“Oh, man, their double cheeseburger is to die for,” said Alvin Casey, of Erwin. He and his wife Jessica with their three kids Madison, Bradley, and Aubrey, visit The Roadside often. “Jessica likes their hamburger steak. I always get their double cheeseburger.”
Their prices, in many cases, beat those of fast-food giants McDonald’s and Burger King. The Roadside’s cheeseburger costs less than a Big Mac.
“We sell more cheeseburgers and double cheeseburgers than anything,” Engle said. “If you order them regular, they come with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. If you want mustard and onions added, order it all the way.”
The Roadside’s menu, which has rarely changed during its past 50 years, includes hot dogs and chicken. Dinners, including hamburger steak smothered with brown gravy, remain a longtime staple.
“The menu doesn’t change very much,” Engle said. “The hamburger steak, it’s been on the menu since we’ve been here in ’73. We’ve added a few things to the menu in recent years. I added a catfish dinner a few years ago, mac and cheese and chicken nuggets.”
Vintage Americana permeates The Roadside where God, country and family still mean everything.
Seated midway within its dining room last week, a large tray contained the hamburger steak dinner. One plate contained the gravy-smothered steak and an abundance of crinkle fries. A smaller plate held a cup of cole slaw, a side salad and dressing. Yet another featured four pieces of toasted and buttered bread.
One eager bite and then another. Once Roadside’s food hit the taste buds, they danced as if at Mardi Gras in New Orleans — or perhaps at a hoedown on the hillside. Whichever, the hamburger steak dinner defines as delectable.
Toss in a large Diet Pepsi, and the bill for the sizeable meal was not quite $12.
“We’re open Monday through Friday,” Engle said. “We open at 10 and close at 8. Since COVID, we started closing at 8. If we had done that 10 years ago, people would be fussing. Back then, we were open seven days a week and open later. We were open on Sundays for about 20 years. Then about eight years ago, we started closing on Saturdays.”
Furthermore, The Roadside does not serve breakfast. They discontinued the early meal about 10 years ago.
Nonetheless, regardless of the vast number of changes through the passage of time, time did not slip by Engle’s Roadside. They prepare and serve food much as they have for 50 years.
Back in 1973, one would most likely have found James Engle at the grill. Visit the restaurant now, particularly early in the day, and he’s still at the grill, preparing classic American comfort food. The wheels of time, even close to the speedy interstate, pace a bit more deliberately at Engle’s Roadside in Erwin.
“I just try to take it one day at a time,” Engle said. “Fifty years, sometimes it seems like yesterday. I love doing this kind of work.”