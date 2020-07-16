When the blade of the 6-inch Sabatier knife plunged into the crest of my left thumb the other night, I’ll have to admit: My first thought was not, “Oh, now I have a subject for my next newspaper column.”
My first reaction was to save the onion. Honestly. Then I dealt with the bleeding.
In normal times, that particular white onion would never have been salvaged. With a good third of it having gone black, I typically would have trashed the whole thing. But COVID-19 has resulted in a new era of frugality for us. The rest of that onion looked fine, and I was determined to use it.
That fancy French knife hadn’t been sharpened in awhile, and the old, ironic kitchen adage that a dull knife is more dangerous than a sharp one proved true. The blade bounced off the onion skin and into my left thumb. The next day, by the way, a garden tool bisected the right one, casting me helplessly backward in evolutionary time before the development of opposable thumbs.
Usually, to cut an onion, I would have employed a cutting board. And the accident got me to thinking. The cooks I grew up around rarely used one. I’ve seen many Appalachian women completely dice an onion in their hands, cleanly and without wounds. I can hardly cook a meal without a cutting board, but my ancestors seem to have gotten by just fine without them.
When I was growing up, my mother owned cutting boards, but I don’t remember them ever being used. One served as a sort of lid for a kitchen drawer. And in fact, the entire top of our first dishwasher was designed to function as a cutting board, but no thought was ever given to employing it in that manner. This was the kind of dishwasher that sat in the middle of the kitchen floor. In order to use it, you attached hoses from the back of the dishwasher to the sink and hoped for a good connection.
At our house now, we have the beginnings of a cutting board museum. Most of ours are made of high-density polyethylene plastic. One is about 3 feet in length. And to develop the kitchen accident theme a little further, I’ll have to confess that one of the worst kitchen cuts I ever experienced was from the sharp edge of that board, while I was washing it, without a knife in sight.
Our cutting boards range from stark white to one that resembles the speckling of gray granite. And some of them are purely decorative. We never intend for a knife to touch them.
The late John Howze, a master woodworker who lived in Telford, constructed one for us using alternating strips of various native hardwoods. It has never been touched by a knife blade. We rub it down with Mountain Mule Hardwoods Cutting Board Butter, “handcrafted in Tennessee.” With a shop located in Limestone, they can sell you a 2-ounce tin of the mineral oil and natural beeswax product and build you a cutting board just as beautiful as John’s to use it on.
I can’t pull out one of our store-bought cutting boards without renewed appreciation for the generations of cooks so handy with a knife that they didn’t even need one.
Fred Sauceman is the author of the book “The Proffitts of Ridgewood: An Appalachian Family’s Life in Barbecue.”