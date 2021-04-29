We all know fruits and vegetables are good for us, but local produce is even better! At Food City, we purchase produce from local farmers so you get the freshest and most nutritious food for your family’s table. When fruits and vegetables are in season locally, they are at their peak nutritional value — meaning produce in season has more nutrients than when it is out of season. Make sure to enjoy your favorites all season long!
Leafy greens
Leafy greens are a source of vitamin A and vitamin C and some deliver folate, potassium and fiber too. The darker the leaves, the more nutrient-rich. Greens can be eaten raw or cooked and go great in salads, pastas, soups or even smoothies!
Tomatoes
Tomatoes are technically a fruit and have a naturally high water content, making them a hydrating choice on hot days. Tomatoes are high in vitamin C, potassium and fiber. They also contain lycopene, a pigment that acts as an antioxidant, protecting the body’s cells against damage from free radicals. Store tomatoes at room temperature away from direct sunlight and use within one week after ripening.
Half-runner beans
Half-runner beans are a type of green bean with vines longer than a bush bean and shorter than a runner bean. Half-runner beans are low in calories and high in vitamins A and C and protein. When selecting in store, choose uniformly colored beans that snap easily when bent. Keep beans refrigerated in a plastic bag and use within one week.
Peppers
Peppers are fat-free, low-calorie and high in vitamin C. The different colors provide slightly different nutrients, making peppers a great choice for picky eaters. Choose firm, brightly colored peppers with a tight skin. Eat raw, sauté in fajitas, or add to sauces and soups.
Melons, cucumbers and summer squash
Watermelon has one of the highest water contents of any food. It is also an excellent source of vitamin C and considered the “lycopene leader” among produce. Cucumbers and summer squash also provide vitamin C and fiber. Choose options that are heavy for size and enjoy within one week.