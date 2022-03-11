BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Chipotle location will soon take the place of the former Steak ‘n Shake at The Pinnacle.
The Bristol, Tennessee, shopping center will see a “Chipotlane” at 413 Pinnacle Parkway, a spokesperson for the company told the Kingsport Times News in an email.
According to the company, Chipotlanes offer a dining room and a “digital drive-thru for guests to pick up orders placed in advance on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com.” The restaurant is set to open this summer.
In January, The Pinnacle released an announcement that an incoming “feed venue” would replace the Steak ‘n Shake location at the Pinnacle.
The Pinnacle Chipotle will serve as the Tri-Cities’ second location. The first was the Johnson City Chipotle on Roan Street.
