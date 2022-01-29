Colder temperatures usually bring warming flavors and comfort foods to the forefront of our minds, but one of the things I look forward to most in the winter months is the variety of vibrant citrus in season. While lemons and limes are available all year, navel oranges are at their peak between December and March, grapefruit tastes best between November and April, and blood oranges are in season from December to May.
Nutrient rich
Citrus fruits were recognized by sailors in the 18th century for their protective health benefits against scurvy — a disease resulting from the deficiency of vitamin C (ascorbic acid), which commonly plagued those who had limited access to fruits and vegetables for months at a time.
Citrus is well-known for being an excellent source of vitamin C — and rightfully so. In fact, a single orange boasts nearly 100% of the daily value of Vitamin C. Vitamin C plays a vital role in supporting our immune system and helps the body to absorb non-heme iron (the type of iron found in plants).
However, vitamin C isn’t the only nutrient found in citrus fruits. Most citrus is a good source of fiber, one of the nutrients of concern for Americans, which can improve blood sugar control, help lower cholesterol, and aid in digestion. They also contain potassium — another nutrient of which Americans do not consume enough, and flavonoids — natural chemicals in plants that help to protect against oxidative stress and free radicals.
Versatile ingredient
The balance of tart and sweet in many citrus fruits lends itself well to seafood dishes and makes a great accompaniment to salads and dressings. Enjoy a whole piece as a snack or try some of the ideas below to enjoy a variety of citrus this winter:
— Top a spinach salad with Mandarin oranges.
— Stir grated lemon zest into rice or roasted root vegetables.
— Sprinkle grapefruit halves with ginger or cinnamon and place under broiler for 8-10 minutes.
— Mix ricotta cheese with lemon zest, salt and pepper for a savory dip with vegetables or whole-grain crackers.
— Marinate meats with fresh lime juice.