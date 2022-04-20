For over 50 years, Americans have celebrated Earth Day on April 22 to bring awareness about the health of our planet, and it’s a good time for us to take stock of the ways in which we are contributing to a cleaner environment. The source, types and manner in which we prepare the food we consume can make a big difference.
One of the ways we can make an impact is by reducing our food waste. It is estimated that in the United States 108 billion pounds of food is wasted, or about 30-40% of the food supply. When this food is wasted, so are the resources and energy used in the production, processing and transportation of the food. Furthermore, waste that ends up in a landfill produces the greenhouse gas methane.
Reducing food waste isn’t the only way to promote a healthier planet. Since animal-sourced food uses more land, water and greenhouse gas emissions than plant sources, cutting back on our meat consumption is another way to reduce our carbon footprint.
Consider the following planet-friendly food tips:
Make one day per week meatless. Fill your plate with lots of vegetables and fruits, lentils or tofu to balance your meal with a plant-based protein.
Reduce portion sizes. Smaller portion sizes mean fewer resources used, so aim to stick to a 3- to 4-ounce portion of protein.
Eat seasonally. Eating produce in season can mean a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from transportation, since seasonal produce can be sourced closer to home. Look for our partnerships with local growers in your Food City.
Pack your lunch. Bringing your own lunch from home cuts down on food and packaging waste.
Buy in bulk. Not only can this be a great way to save some money, but it cuts down on packaging. Instead of buying individually portioned convenience snacks, buy the family bag and portion into reusable containers.
Use all edible parts. When cooking beet root, save the beet greens to sautee and add to an omellete. Add carrot greens to a soup. Puree kale and broccoli stalks.