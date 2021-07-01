Now that summer is in full swing and additional produce is becoming available each week, Bristol's State Street Farmer’s Market is preparing to supplement its Saturday morning hours with Wednesday afternoon markets.
Beginning Wednesday, July 7, the market will open from 2 to 6 p.m. each Wednesday at Downtown Center. Saturday morning markets will continue from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot at City Hall. These operating hours will continue through October.
The State Street Farmer’s Market began operations in 1999 to provide an opportunity for local farmers to showcase fresh produce and locally produced meat, while also allowing community members to benefit from the freshest products available.
Today, the market continues to offer a wide variety of crops in season, plus fresh baked goods and handmade crafts, and many vendors accept SNAP/EBT benefits for eligible purchases.
For additional information, contact Mike Musick at mmusick@bristoltn.org or (423) 764-4026.