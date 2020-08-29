If you’re a fan of local history, food, or both, Blountville resident Daphne Matthews invites you to check out her new book.
Called “Lost Restaurants of the Tri-Cities Tennessee,” the book gives readers a historical look at some of the most popular locally owned restaurants of old, some of which are still open today.
What’s your background?
Matthews was born in Kingsport but grew up in Mount Carmel. She graduated from Volunteer High School and attended Radford University for a year and a half before transferring to East Tennessee State University, from which she received a bachelor’s degree in English.
While she doesn’t consider writing a career, Matthews has written other books besides “Lost Restaurants.” Her first published book, a young adult novel called “Only Seventeen,” was released in 2006, followed by “Hiltons (Images of America),” which she wrote with her husband, in 2008.
Matthews has also published some poems, short stories, articles and children’s books. She hadn’t released a book in a while, though, until “Lost Restaurants” came out in late July.
What can readers expect from the book?
The book came about after Matthews contacted The History Press, a division of Arcadia Publishing, to propose a series of children’s books about local history. While the publisher didn’t follow up on that idea, they instead asked Matthews if she’d be interested in writing a historical book about lost restaurants in the region.
“I said, ‘Well, let me think about it for about a month,’ so I kind of put some feelers out there, and I was getting all this great information,” Matthews said. “So I contacted them and said, ‘Yes, I would do it.’”
In May 2019, Matthews began compiling the history of each restaurant, along with the owners’ history, the types of food the restaurants served and any other interesting details she came across. She also uncovered photos of many of the restaurants and took photos of the remaining ones herself.
The book is divided into sections, each one focusing on a different type of eatery. Sections include drive-ins; burger joints, barbecue and diners; night life and grills; drugstores; upscale; and cafes and restaurants.
“Probably about 10% of the restaurants are still in business,” Matthews said, “but those 10% are places that have been here for 50 years, the ones that have stood the test of time.”
“Lost Restaurants” and all her other books are available for purchase at Books-n-things in Blountville. Her books are also available through Amazon or Arcadia Publishing, and some of her books are also available at I Love Books in Kingsport.
What’s next?
Matthews is thinking of working on a new series of children’s books with the same publisher. For now, though, she’s working to promote “Lost Restaurants” as a guide for history lovers and foodies alike.
“In 50 years,” Matthews said, “it’s going to be information that historians would want to know.”