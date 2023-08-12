Fall vegetable gardening is an opportunity that some may miss or may not understand. It can be considered a form of succession planting to enable a fall harvest. Doing so means you can enjoy fresh vegetables such as broccoli, lettuce, spinach, Irish potatoes and summer squash in the fall though they are often considered spring vegetables.

Kale is a great fall vegetable. Direct sow seeds in the garden throughout August. Watering at least an inch per week and mulching around the plant will keep the soil damp to help the kale during the warmer part of late summer and early fall. Kale is actually frost hardy, and the flavor improves after a bit of frost.

The Master Gardener Program is offered by the University of Tennessee Extension. The purpose of the Master Gardener program is to train people as horticultural-educated volunteers. These volunteers work in partnership with the local Extension office in their counties to expand educational outreach, providing home gardeners with research-based information.

