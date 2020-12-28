DUFFIELD — Appalachian Sustainable Development is working harder than ever to feed hungry families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Volunteers on Tuesday packed more than 1,000 food boxes for distribution at ASD’s Appalachian Harvest Food Hub in Duffield. Workers spent just over an hour packing the boxes, which weigh about 25 pounds each.
A difficult year
ASD has been creating jobs in farming and feeding hungry families since 1995, but staff members have never seen the need for food as high as it is today.
Thanks to generous supporters and special COVID-19 funding, though, the organization has been able to donate more than 2.2 million pounds of food to families in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia since March 15.
Making it happen
ASD has been able to provide support to needy families for a variety of reasons:
• It has created a network of 25 local and regional food banks in Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and parts of West Virginia to quicklyget food to families in need.
• It has purchased and donated 138,982 pounds of fruits and vegetables.
• It has donated 55,965 pounds of seconds produce through its Healthy Families-Family Farms program.
• It has secured and donated over 2.2 million pounds of food from the USDA Family Food Box program.
How to help
Those who’d like to support the effort can make donations online at asdevelop.org or email scrum@asdevelop.org.