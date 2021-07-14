DUFFIELD — Farmers and agriculture-related businesses will have a new online system linking them with agriculture resources.
Appalachian Sustainable Development has launched MyASD on the organization’s website —asdevelop.org — to provide access to find and share agricultural information among farmers, agricultural producers, small businesses and ASD’s staff and volunteers, according to ASD Agriculture Education Communications manager Jenni Roop.
MyASD’s development was funded through the USDA Office of Partnership and Public Engagement, Roop said.
“By using this technology and making it really user friendly, we’re growing the connections between local and regional farmers and other partners who are stakeholders, building a more resilient network,” said Roop.
Anyone wanting to use MyASD can go to asdevelop.org/myasd/ to set up an account and profile to use the platform.
Roop said, with MyASD’s introduction, ASD is also expanding its FARM to help participating program interns find farm mentors, secure 200-hour on-farm internships, share best practices and collaborate with others.