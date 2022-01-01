Have you ever thought how your nutrition needs may change as you get older? Interestingly, your body actually needs more protein and fiber, but fewer calories in order to stay healthy.
Fiber is a complex carbohydrate that comes in two forms — insoluble, which is unable to be digested, and soluble, which can be digested. Because of this, fiber is unable to be used for energy, so it has different functions in the body. Fiber keeps the gastrointestinal tract healthy, which can help keep the rest of your body healthy. Fiber helps keep us feeling full, which can result in weight maintenance or even lead to weight loss. Fiber also helps with regulating and controlling blood glucose levels.
Generally, you consume enough protein to support its functions within your body. However, as you age you need to consume a little more protein to help your body maintain these functions and keep us feeling good. Most commonly, protein is known for building muscles, but protein can also fight infections within the body and is needed for healing your wounds and injuries.
Unlike fiber and protein, you need to consume fewer calories — or how much energy you need each day for your body to function — as you age. This is for a few different reasons: (1) your body needs fewer calories to function, and (2) you are not as active as you were when you were younger. Because you need fewer calories, you need to make sure the calories consumed are those that are packed with nutrients. These are called nutrient-dense foods. Nutrient-dense foods include fruits and vegetables, beans, whole-grain pastas and breads, nuts, lean cuts of meat, and low-fat or fat-free dairy products. The foods that are not packed with nutrients are called calorie-dense foods and include soda, candies and fatty cuts of meat.
Your body goes through quite a number of changes as you get older, but you can stay healthy by making sure you eat enough fiber, protein and nutrient-dense foods. Check out the Food City Wellness Club for more information including tips and tricks for healthy eating!