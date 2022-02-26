The Dietary Guidelines for Americans lists four nutrients of concern for Americans — calcium, potassium, dietary fiber and vitamin D. This means that the majority of Americans do not consume enough of these nutrients. Luckily, with a well-balanced eating plan we can meet the recommendations for these nutrients.
Potassium is found in many fruits and vegetables, including bananas, oranges and potatoes, to name a few.
Sources of fiber include most vegetables and fruits, beans and lentils, nuts and seeds, and whole grains.
While it can be challenging to meet recommendations for vitamin D in the Northern Hemisphere in winter months when we are exposed to less sunlight, there are some food sources of vitamin D. While mushrooms are the only plant-based source, fish with bones, cod liver oil, egg yolks, and fortified foods like dairy products, orange juice and cereals also have vitamin D.
Dairy products, including milk, yogurt and cheese, along with leafy green vegetables such as kale, and fish with bones are sources of calcium.
Consider some of the tips below to increase these nutrients in your diet:
• Aim to consume at least five servings of fruits and vegetables per day. Choose whole fruits instead of fruit juice to get the fiber. Different colors represent different nutrients, so be sure to choose a variety of colorful fruits and vegetables.
• Replace meat with a lentil- or bean-based dish two days per week. Lentils and beans are rich in fiber and potassium.
• Enjoy a serving of yogurt with fruit and nuts for breakfast or as a snack.
• Eat a serving of fatty fish, such as sardines, herring, swordfish or tuna twice per week as a source of vitamin D and calcium.
• Look for milk and cereals fortified with vitamin D.
• Sautee mushrooms and add to an omelet for breakfast for a vitamin D boost.
• Enjoy a baked potato with 1 ounce of reduced- fat cheese and broccoli.
• Have oatmeal, prepared with skim milk, for breakfast for fiber and calcium.
• Blend a breakfast smoothie with 1 cup of low-fat milk, 1/2 cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt and 1 cup of frozen raspberries.